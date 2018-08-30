Kroger presents Fort Bend ISD with $65,000 worth of school supplies

FORT BEND – Thanks to Kroger shoppers, Fort Bend ISD is the recipient of $65,000 worth of school supplies. FBISD is among four Houston-area school districts to receive a share of $259,681 worth of school supply kits that customers purchased through Kroger’s Backpack Boosters Initiative this year.

During a two-week period, July 25 through Aug. 7, Kroger invited its customers across the region to purchase low-cost school supply kits to donate to children in need. As a result, FBISD received 45 large pallets of supply kits containing notebooks, paper, pencils, markers, folders, rulers and other loose items (such as backpacks and lunch boxes).

“I am thrilled that Kroger shoppers had a desire to support this initiative and help equip our FBISD students for success,” said FBISD Collaborative Communities Director Pamela Shaw. “We appreciate Kroger, their associates, shoppers and partners for supporting our school district. This donation will make a huge impact in the lives of our students and teachers.”

– FBISD