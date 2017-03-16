Kite Festival takes annual flight again

Sugar Land’s fourth annual free Cultural Kite Festival event is normally held at Memorial Park. This is the first year at the Brazos River Park near the Sugar Land water tower. Scores of visitors with kites and children in tow made their way to the sprawling park where they offered cultural dances, train tours, food trucks and of course, colorful kites.

The weather was perfect for flying kites with strong enough winds and cloudy skies holding back the rain until just before 1 p.m., an hour before the event was to end. Three food trucks were on the scene but some participants complained that several trucks did not show fearing rain.

The event was sponsored by the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department and Republic Services. In addition to kite flying, a cultural stage featured dancers and the children’s stage featured a magic show and comedy show by Ted Schwank.(-FBCC)