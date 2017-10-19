King Lakes Indian Americans celebrate Diwali in Katy

KATY, TX – The Indo-Americans of King Lakes celebrated Diwali on Saturday, October 14 at Tompkins High school, Katy. Volunteer team of the Indo-Americans of King Lakes organized the event.

Diwali is the festival of lights to celebrate the victory of good over evil. However, Diwali is also a time when people come together as a community to honor and share Indian culture, heritage, and values. The main purpose of this event was to provide a platform to engage kids to learn, understand, and honor this amazing Indian festival.

Over 250 diverse guests wearing beautiful and traditional Indian clothes attended the community event for the 7th year in row. The event hall was full with beautifully dressed women, men and kids, eager for the fun-filled evening ahead. The celebration began by invoking God through the singing of Ganesh Vandana by the Ladies group of King Lakes. This was followed by the cultural talent show, which displayed a number of diverse performances ranging from: Bollywood dances, Martial Arts demonstrations, Piano recitals, and Classical Indian dances.

The talent show was heart of the event with the entire audience mesmerized with the numerous performances. One of the highlights of this year’s event was the set-up of a professional photo booth. Everyone got a chance to take a family photo with festive Diwali decoration. All the attendees enjoyed a festive dinner along with Diwali sweets. Another highlight of event was work done by young volunteers (ages 4-15), from welcoming people, providing help during talent show, maintaining silence, and helping serve food.

From the exciting Talent Show to the exhilarating Dandiya, the seventh annual King Lakes Diwali celebration was a hit.

Event photo art credit goes to Kedar Challa , Ketul Raol and Kirtan Patel.

Indo-American of King Lakes thanks its volunteer team and Platinum sponsor Mohsin Noon of Ameriprise, and Silver sponsor Dr. Amit Gaba, Katy Family Smiles.