Kerala Center Announces 2017 Honorees and Silver Jubilee Year Life Time Achievers

The Indian American Kerala Cultural and Civic Center (http://keralacenterny.com) will honor six Indian American Malayalees for their outstanding achievements in their field of specialization or for their service to the society at its 25th Anniversary (Silver Jubilee) Awards Banquet to be held on November 4th. The Center is also honoring five of its pioneers with Silver Jubilee Year Life Time Achievement Awards.

This year’s honorees are: Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, the U.S. Representative for Washington state’s seventh congressional district, Attorney Appen Menon, a partner at Wormser, Kiely, Galef & Jacobs LLP law firm in New York, writer Dr. Sheela N.P. for Literature; Dr. A.K.B. Pillai for Humanities; Community volunteer Sheela Sreekumar for Community Service; and Ginsmon Zacharia, for achievement in Media.

The 25th Jubilee Year Life Time Achievers are Shanti Bhavan Founder Dr. Abraham George, Industrialist and Founder & Chairman of Sami-Sabinsa Group Dr. Muhammed Majeed; Philanthropist Sreedhar Menon; Columbia University Professor P. Somasundaran and Entrepreneur Dilip Varghese.