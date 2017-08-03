Kavya: Poetry in Motion

Silambam Houston Dance Company is pleased to announce two shows of Kāvya: Poetry in Motion on Saturday, August 19 at the MATCH at 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

This original dance production celebrates the human experience in a beautiful confluence of global poetry, music, and dance. Kāvya: Poetry in Motion aims to convey that, across divisions of culture, language, and time, basic sentiments remain unchanged and unite the human race at its very core.

Some of the themes explored in the production include new beginnings, wanderlust, bittersweet nostalgia, woman, loss, and inclusion. The production weaves together poetry ranging from 13th century Sufi works and 17th century Japanese Haiku to 19th and 21st century Gaelic, Estonian, Dutch, Spanish, Indian, and English literature, set to classical and contemporary music and interpreted through Indian classical and Western contemporary dance.

This modern interpretation is conceptualized and choreographed by Dr. Lavanya Rajagopalan, Executive Artistic Director of Silambam Houston, with choreographic input from Silambam faculty member and Kathak dancer Kalpana Subbarao, and Odissi dancer Supradipta Datta, Artistic Director of Kalaangan. Acclaimed dancer with credits including Houston Grand Opera and NBC Chicago Emmies, Keith Cross, is a guest choreographer.

Sandeep Kumrouth brings vast experience in creating music scapes, which are enhanced by Mahalakshmi Krishnan’s mellifluous voice and compositions. Revathi Sellapan, trained in Western classical and Eastern percussion, draws on her multicultural background as inspiration for her music.

Fran Sanders, Artistic Director of Public Poetry, Auritro Majumder, Professor of English at University of Houston, and Varsha Saraiya-Shah, Houston-area writer whose work is featured in the production served as consultants on this project. Jacey Little, Artistic Director, Horse Head Theater Company, assisted with casting voice talents to bring the script to life.

Kāvya: Poetry in Motion is a family-friendly and deeply connective performance that will run approximately 65 minutes.