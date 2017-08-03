Karun Sreerama steps down as Houston’s public works director

HOUSTON – Karun Sreerama, was asked to step down from his position as the city’s public works director following his involvement with HCC trustee Chris Oliver came to light. Oliver agreed to plead guilty in a May 15 arraignment to federal bribery charges.

Mayor Sylvester Turner in a statement on July 28, said, “Karun Sreerama has accomplished much in Houston as a businessman and involved citizen. I am sure he will continue to be an asset to our community. However he and I have agreed that it would be best for the city for him to step down as director of the city Public Works and Engineering Department.

“Carol Haddock will continue to serve as acting director until I choose a new director.”

Sreerama held a press conference outside the federal courthouse Friday, where he strongly denied giving Oliver bribes but insisted he was the victim, working in conjunction with the FBI.

“I am paying the price for doing a good deed,” Sreerama said.

“I never made any unlawful payments,” he said. “What I did do was I assisted the FBI catch a criminal, catch a crooked official and bring him to jail.”

In the May 15 arraignment, federal prosecutor Andrew Leuchtmann outlined how Oliver began taking money from Karun Sreerama. At the time, Sreerama was the owner of ESPA Corp., a company that provided engineering and consulting services to HCC.

In one of those encounters, Oliver told Sreerama he could make him a millionaire, according to the federal prosecutor.

According to court records released Thursday, Sreerama began working with the FBI in 2015 to catch Oliver red-handed. (The payments he made to Oliver in 2010 to 2013 were not while he worked with law enforcement.) The FBI had given him a wire and the $12,000, which he would pay Oliver in small sums each month while pretending to be gunning for certain contracts with HCC that Oliver promised to help him win, particularly a pest-control contract.

“I am not a bad person. I didn’t do anything wrong,” Sreerama said. “The FBI will tell you, if it was not for me, this person would still be out there.”

Sreerama sold his business in 2012. The last contract he got with the company was before that, he said.

Karun Sreerama was named in the case as a victim of Oliver’s and his attorney maintains Sreerama fully cooperated with law enforcement.

“I hope you go out there, I wish you go out there and set the record straight, and tell the people that I am not a bad person,” Sreerama said, making an appeal directly to reporters.

