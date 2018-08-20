Jury resumes deliberations in Manafort trial

The jury resumed deliberations Monday in the trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort, the first resulting from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

It is the third day that jurors have weighed the fate of Manafort, 69, who is accused of providing fraudulent statements to secure bank loans and failing to pay taxes on tens of millions of dollars he earned while advising Russian-backed politicians in Ukraine between 2006 and 2015.

The case stems from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election — and possible collusion between the Trump campaign team and Moscow.

While Manafort is not charged with any crimes related to his brief time as Trump’s campaign chairman, the trial is seen as an important test for the Mueller probe, which Trump has repeatedly denounced as a “witch hunt.”

“Where’s the Collusion? They made up a phony crime called Collusion, and when there was no Collusion they say there was Obstruction (of a phony crime that never existed),” the president tweeted on Monday, referring to Mueller’s investigators as “Angry Democrat Thugs.”

Trump views the probe as a stain on his presidency, and frequently calls for its end.