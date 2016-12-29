Joyalukkas opened 2nd Showroom in USA at Edison, New Jersey

NEW JERSEY, December, 17 2016 – Multi-awarded global jewelry retail chain Joyalukkas adds another milestone to 2016 with the opening of its second showroom in the USA at Edison, New Jersey on 17th December 2016 at 11:00 AM. Inaugurated by Mr. Thomas Lankey, Mayor of Edison, New Jersey, in the presence of Mr. Antony Jos, Director, Joyalukkas Group; Aniyan George, KCCNA President; Jiby Thomas, FOMAA Secretary; Bishop Joy Alappatt, Syro Malabar Diocese North America; Dilip Verghese; Francy Verghese, GM-Joyalukkas USA Operations and other dignitaries. The inauguration was a resounding success, with many local VIPs and dignitaries as well as company executives in attendance. After the overwhelming response received from their first showroom in Houston. The opening of their second showroom in New Jersey is part of the Group’s aggressive expansion plans, which also include the opening of a third showroom in the USA in Chicago in the next few months.

Joyalukkas has earned the moniker “world’s favourite jeweller” by offering world-class products coupled with the highest standards of customer service wherever they operate.

“Opening showrooms in the USA is a dream come true for all of us at Joyalukkas Group,” said Mr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group. “New Jersey is an exciting location and we are looking forward to providing the quality of jewelry and service Joyalukkas is known for to the cosmopolitan mix of customers here. The response to the opening our showroom in Edison was heartwarming and we strive to return this great reception with great value and quality service for all customers.”

Customers visiting the Joyalukkas New jersey showroom during inauguration period enjoy a free 2 gram gold coin on purchase of diamond, polki & pearl jewelry worth $2000 or more. While those purchasing gold & precious jewelry worth $1000 and more will also get a quarter gram gold coin for free.

The Joyalukkas Edison, New Jersey showroom showcases a mix of traditional, ethno contemporary and international designs that have won of hearts and following of customers around the world in exclusive Joyalukkas brands, such as Veda Temple Jewelry, Pride Diamonds, Eleganza Polki Diamonds, Masaaki Pearls, Zenina Turkish Jewelry, Li’l Joy Kids Jewelry, the Apurva Antique collection & Ratna Precious Stone Jewelry, along with exquisite pieces in gold, diamond, precious stones, platinum and pearl.