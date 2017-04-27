Jaz Creationz Studio hosts Sneha Milan for IHA and ICC

by Shobana Muratee

On Friday, April 21 members of the International Hindi Association, Houston Chapter and India Culture Center (ICC) met at host Jasmeeta Singh’s grand Jaz Creationz Studio at 9703 Richmond Ave., to experience and enjoy Sneha Milan.

The IHA Houston Chapter Convener, Dr. K.D. Upadhyaya welcomed the guests and spoke about the purpose of the event Sneha Milan meaning a friendly union that started in 2013 with members getting together in friend’s homes, ‘not as a group but as a family’ he said. About 20-30 members and guests attended the event that was exclusive and fun. Typically, 4 such events are conducted throughout the year and this was their second quarter for 2017. The IHA-Houston has grown phenomenally since it was restarted in 2008 Sangeeta Pasrija in partnership with ICC by bringing IHA’s annual Hasya Kavi Sammelan and continued to grow under the leadership of Swapan Dhairyawan, currently the IHA National President. Language is a vital part of culture and heritage, the IHA’s aims to preserve and promote India’s linguistic interests related to Hindi language globally and to instill human values inherent in its literature. It also fosters friendship and understanding between and across Hindi and Non-Hindi speaking people through the learning and teaching of Hindi. Dhairyawan announced that IHA is planning for its National Convention in Dallas on December 8a and 9 with leading poets Surender Sharma and others. On September 15, Mumbai’s famous Kabir Band will be visiting, he mentioned.

Event host Jasmeeta Singh, founder and CEO of Jaz Creationz studio is a multi-talented and influential socialite of Houston who also served on ICC Board. Her passion for semi-classical dance and fashion shows is well known from her numerous performances at various galas and community events. Jaz Creationz studio is her Houston based production company that specializes in modeling, dancing, fashion and a coaching center that offers public speaking and physical fitness programs. Speaking to the guests she stressed on the diversity of production to serve any type of an audience to any length of time. It could be a homely, conservative gathering for just about 15-20 minutes program or to a large scale auditorium setting lasting over 2-hour, Jaz Creationz was capable of handling it she said. She has showcased numerous Fashion Designers, ethnic to international wear, from all over. At Jaz Creationz, it’s a homely and safe environment congenial for any child to attend. Jasmeeta is a gifted Pageant director and groomed many first timers into becoming winners!

Jasmeeta arranged a DJ, dinner and had the guests singing and reciting poets throughout the evening. Standard Sweets catered the dinner and enticed all with their sugar cane juice. Hemu Basu, an incredibly talented cake designer and owner of The Sweet Sensations showcased her cupcakes and cake creations and guest got to taste them. During dinner guests were entertained with songs and poem recitation by young Esha Dhairyawan, Fatehali Chatur, Jasmeeta Singh, Saroj Upadhyaya, Keka Khar, Dr. Narendra, Jawahar Malhotra, Sangeeta Pasrija to name a few. There was also a brief birthday celebration for Parul Fernandes, ICC Trustee. Vijay Pallod invited guests to the Hindu Youth Awards function due the next day. ICC and IHA members presented a gift to Jasmeeta as a token of appreciation on the occasion.