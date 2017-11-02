ITServe celebrated Diwali in the White House

The White House turned colorful with Diwali Celebrations with ITServe Alliance Team and other Indian Community Leaders

‘Diwali,’ the festival of lights, came early at the White House as President Donald Trump lit the ‘diya’ (traditional Indian lamp) in the Oval Office on a crisp afternoon in early Fall.

Diwali is considered as a most powerful festival in India which signifies the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance. It is a tradition that is held by more than 1 billion people worldwide and more than 2 million people in the United States.

Trump is the second president to light the Diwali Diya in the Oval Office following Obama in 2016.

“We wish all of America’s Hindus and everyone who celebrates Diwali a joyous holiday and blessings of light, goodness, and prosperity throughout the New Year. Today, I was deeply honored to be joined by so many administration officials and leaders of the Indian-American community to celebrate Diwali. As we do so, we especially remember the People of India, the home of the Hindu faith, who have built the world’s largest democracy. I greatly value my very strong relationship with Prime Minister Modi,” said President Trump.

Sudhir Venkat Chakka a member of ITServe Alliance, who took part in this event said “It’s been an honour to be a part of President Trump’s White House Diwali celebrations, I am pleased to be part of this team as an ITServe liaison to Republican Hindu Coalition(RHC). RHC is working closely with ITServe to help communicate the issues of small and medium companies to Trump’s administration. ITServe is working very hard to keep American jobs in America and asking Trump’s Administration to support us in this effort”

Satish Nannapaneni, President of ITServe thanked Sudhir Venkat Chakka and Ramakrishna Bobba who volunteered to be members of RHC in support of ITServe Policy Advocacy efforts. He invited all IT Business Executives across nation to attend biggest ever IT conference in Houston, TX on November 30th & December 1st.

