Ismaili Muslims spiritual leader visits Houston to celebrate Diamond Jubilee

by Staff Reporter

SUGAR LAND, TX – Sunday, March 18, 2018 – His Highness the Aga Khan, Imam (spiritual leader) of the Ismaili Muslims arrived in Houston upon the invitation of Governor Greg Abbott. He is on U.S. tour to commemorate Diamond Jubilee – 60 years of commitment to faith, pluralism and improved quality of life. This is His Highness’s first official visit to Houston since ten years ago when he visited on his Golden Jubilee.

A legendary philanthropist supporting causes around the world through Aga Khan Development Network, His Highness has been a prominent voice in Houston from donating the seven Tolerance Sculptures in 2011 to recognition for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts provided by his Aga Khan Council volunteers. In Sugar Land, the network build the Ismaili Jamthkana Center.

During the visit, the Aga Khan met with high level government officials and members of the local Ismaili community as well as nationally with a significant portion of the Ismaili community from around the US coming to Houston.

The Aga Khan’s three-day visit, from March 18-22 will be celebrated this week at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Fifty-thousand Ismaili followers are expected to attend to mark 60 years of a spiritual leader and his influence.

The historic ten-day visit to the United States kicked off in Atlanta, the other American stop on his tour, with an official salute by the Atlanta Police Department Honor Guard followed by the 116th Army Band performing the US national anthem.