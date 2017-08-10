ISKCON of Houston holds two day celebration of Srila Prabhupada

by Staff Reporter -Exclusive to Voice of Asia

Honoring HDG A.C. Bhaktivedanta Prabhupada on the 52nd anniversary of His Divine Grace’s departure from India to the USA, the local ISKCON temple here in Houston set aside two full days to celebrate his life and mission with readings, memories from his disciples and loving devotionals.

Local Houston devotees spoke from books detailing his life and direct disciples recounted conversations, teachings and events which they directly witnessed and were serving to make his vision for success a reality, for the benefit of spreading the holy names of God.

Organized by the local temple servant leaders and with a sizable devotee volunteer team, from August 5-6, 2017, the public was invited to join in hearing the fascinating pastimes of Srila Prabhupada’s life of sacrifice and love. From his early childhood in Calcutta, through is taking sanniyas (the renounced order) after retiring from family life, to his amazing story of spreading Krishna consciousness throughout the Western countries and establishing new temples in India.

While he was only following the orders of his spiritual master by preaching Krishna bhakti (devotionsl service) outside India, after doing so from 1966 onwards (by incorporating The International Society for Krishna Consciousness), by 1977 Srila Prabhupada has returned to India to establish centers and places of worship in Vrindavana and Sri Mayapur Dham (the world headquarters for Gaudiya Vaishnava, being Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s birthplace).

With special emphasis on harinam kirtan (the public chanting of Hare Krishna), the devotees took a break and attended the annual White Linen festival in the Houston Heights for a gathering of music and chanting. There was book distribution and prasadam sharing with the public at this feted, free event a few miles from the temple.

Now the whole community of devotees are focused on the preparations for a joyful day of devotion to Lord Krishna's appearance day, Krishna Janmastami on Tuesday, August 15.