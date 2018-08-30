Introducing the Jaipur Literary Festival in Houston at Asia Society

Teamwork Arts, producers of the ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival, often dubbed ‘the greatest literary show on Earth’, bring to Houston an iconic event where ideas and perspectives jostle with intellectual vigour. Houston, where skyscrapers and bayous meet, will welcome JLF at Houston for the first time in Texas.

The Festival opens on Friday evening, September 14 with events running all day on Saturday, September 15. With internationally acclaimed authors and thinkers taking part in a range of provocative panels and debates, at the core of the programming are thoughts and issues that resonate with our times.

JLF at Houston will be held in association with Asia Society Texas Center, an educational organization promoting mutual understanding and strengthening partnerships among the peoples, leaders, and institutions of Asia and the West, and Inprint, a literary arts nonprofit organization, supporting and engaging readers and writers of fiction, poetry, and creative nonfiction.

“We’re so excited to be collaborating on the first JLF at Houston for the first time in Texas,” says Bonna Kol, president of Asia Society Texas Center. “Engaging our diverse city in an array of international topics and speakers aligns perfectly with our deep commitment to promoting cultural understanding.”

“As this inaugural edition of JLF at Houston makes clear, Houston is a city of brilliant writers and passionate readers, and Inprint is proud to be at the epicenter of Houston literary life,” says Rich Levy, executive director of Inprint. “What an honor and a joy to work with JLF on making JLF at Houston a reality.”

JLF at Houston is a part of the larger umbrella of JLF in the USA, which also includes JLF at New York on September 19-20 and ZEE JLF at Boulder on September 21-23. The Houston event will present a rich showcase of South Asia’s literary and oral heritage while also featuring authors from around the world as well as local literary figures from Houston.

Participating writers include :

Jay Aiyer, Omar El Akkad, Robin Davidson, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Namita Gokhale, Kurt Heinzelman, Lacy M. Johnson, McKenna Jordan, Rich Levy, Rubén Martinez, Sonal Mansingh, Jovan Mays, Jasminne Mendez, Marcus Moench, Rajesh Parameswaran, Sharad Paul, Daniel Peña, Shobha Rao, Kathy Reichs, Navtej Sarna, Anis Shivani, Mimi Swartz, Shashi Tharoor, Marina Tristán, Roberto Tejada, , Novuyo Rosa Tshuma, and Milan Vaishnav.

Program highlights include an opening and closing night musical performance and vigorous panel discussions. The audience will also have the opportunity to listen in on conversations about relevant topics such as the continuities of Mexican and American experiences and narratives, of the violence of cross-border realities and of pluralism and diversity; Indian myths and their impact on the collective faith of the people; forensic anthropology, genetics and health; a crucial session on water, climate change, and social issues; readings and conversations on poetry and the sources, inspirations, contexts, and philosophy of the poetic imagination; and Hinduism, one of the world’s oldest religions, discussing its essence and its vital contribution to a plural and secular democracy.

Asia Society Texas Center is located in the heart of Houston’s Museum District: 1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004.

General admission for Asia Society members and Inprint patrons is $10.00, non-members $20.00, students, $5.00. Tickets and registration are required.

Program and panel details, speaker’s bios, and registration at: http://asi.as/JLFHouston

For further information about Asia Society Texas Center: Contact Joy Partain, JPartain@asiasociety.org

For further information about Inprint: Contact Krupa Parikh, Krupa@inprinthouston.org

For over 25 years, Teamwork Arts has taken India to the world and brought the world to India. In countries such as Australia, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Israel, Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, UK and USA, Teamwork Arts produces over 25 highly acclaimed performing arts, visual arts and literary festivals across more than 40 cities.

Teamwork Arts produces one of the world’s largest free literary gatherings, the annual ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival, international festivals Shared History in South Africa, Eye on India in the United States of America, India by the Bay in Hong Kong, and many more.

Website: http://www.teamworkarts.com