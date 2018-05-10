Indo-American Heritage celebrations on May 12

HOUSTON – For the second time in three years, Houston Public Library (HPL) and Foundation for India Studies have once again joined hands to put spot light on the Indo-Americans and celebrate their Indian heritage.

The FIS-HPL Project Team met at Jungman Library on April 30, to work out the details of the event.

This year’s celebration will take place in the Jungman Neighborhood library located at 5830 Westheimer,Tx. 77057. The program will start at 12 noon and end at 4.00PM.

The Key Note speaker will be NASA astronaut of Indian origin, Ms. Sunita Williams and the Consul General of India in Houston,Dr. Anupam Ray will offer remarks on India’s heritage, followed by a short Q&A session.

Cultural segment of the program will be provided by students of Laasya School of Dance and Music, and Bharatha Darshana School of Indian Classical Dance and music. Nirmanz Restaurant of Sugar Land will provide complimentary refreshments.

A fun Quiz will test participant’s knowledge about India and its heritage. Recitation and explanation of VEDAs is a new item added this year.

Event admission is Free. Limited free parking at the venue is available for early birds on a first come first served basis. For further information, please call Krishna Vavilala 713-795-5169.