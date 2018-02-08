Indo-American Charity Foundation donates $200,000 to Mayor Turner’s Harvey Relief Fund

By Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON, February 05, 2018 – The Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF), a non-profit organization in Houston, dedicated its October 7, 2017 annual Gala to raising funds in support of Hurricane Harvey victims. Following up on its commitment, a group of IACF directors met with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Monday, February 5, 2018 at his office in the City Hall and presented him with a check for $200,000 in aid of the city’s relief efforts.

As the Bayou City continues to recover from the colossal losses from last year’s hurricane, any amount is significant for its speedy recovery. Under the leadership of IACF President, Dr. Vanitha Pothuri and its directors, the gala last year was a sold out in part due to the generous contributions of major donors like Swatantra Jain who was the Chief Guest and who donated $50,000, Swapnil Agrawal, who was the Gala Chair and a few others. Mayor Turner, who was Guest of Honor at the fund raiser last year was unable to attend the event and was represented by Deputy Mayor, Mr. Jerry Davis.

Receiving the check this week, Mayor Turner said there are still thousands of Houstonians (under 4000) out there who are impacted by Harvey. “I’m especially sensitive to child and the elderly, people with special needs, the low-income community, and the no-income families who have exhausted all their means,” he said. Thanking the members for their contribution, he said, “I want to thank you not just for this (check), but what you have done before Harvey. It’s another demonstration of why I love the diversity of this city.”

Swantantra Jain praised him as one of the greatest Mayors’ saying, “This is the first time the Indian community came together, and it is a proud moment for all.” “This is just a drop in the bucket and we are honored that you are accepting this check,” said Mahesh Wadhwa, IACF President. In her comments, Dr. Pothuri who was instrumental in making the Gala a success with her own contribution of $25,000 told the Mayor about IACF which completes 30 years this year and how it was started by a group of Indo-Americans that came together and wanted to do something good for the local community. She also mentioned IACF’s annual fundraisers that are held to raise funds to help students in need with scholarships, support other local organizations working towards improving health, education and human services in the Greater Houston Area. IACF will be holding its next signature event “We Walk, We Care” Walk-a-Thon in April 2018 in Sugar Land, Texas. For more information on IACF visit www.iacfhouston.com