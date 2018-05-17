Indo-American Charity Foundation Awards $35,000 in Scholarships to Senior HS Students

by Shobana Muratee

Indo American Charity Foundation (IACF) held its 2018 Annual Scholarship Award ceremony on Monday, May 7th at the Rodgers Memorial Auditorium, in Sugar Land. Thirty senior high school students received scholarships that day at a formal ceremony attended by over a hundred guests that included students, parents, teachers, IACF members, dignitaries and representatives of Fort Bend ISD, Alief ISD and SMSD. Thirty presenters, who are community leaders and longtime supporters of IACF were also in attendance.

Among the elected officials were Himesh Gandhi, Councilman, City of Sugar Land, Ken Mathew, Councilman, City of Stafford, Neeta Sane, HCC Trustee, Xavier Herrera, Stafford MSD and others invited guests included Mohammad Tariq, EVP & Regional President, Texas, Crystal Cowling, staff, Alief ISD and Terry Shenaman, Fort Bend ISD.

After light refreshments and registration guests were seated in the auditorium. Dr. Bela Thacker, IACF Director and emcee of event welcomed the gathering with a big cheer to the scholarship awardees. She along with Dr. Purvi Parikh, IACF Director announced the names of the recipients and presenters.

Mahesh Wadhwa, IACF President gave a brief outline of IACF mission and the four principals that the Charity stands for: Philanthropy, Health, Education and General Welfare. He congratulated the recipients and encouraged them to continue being a part of IACF that goes by its motto: “We live here, we give here.” Presenters and Speakers: Councilman Himesh Gandhi, Councilman Ken Mathew, Mohammad Tariq and Xavier Herrera gave their congratulatory messages on the occasion.

The scholarships awarded were based on selection by grade point average; SAT/ACT scores, personal essay, recommendation letters, and need to students that had applied. The prestigious ‘David Raj Memorial Award’ that IACF presents each year is given to a student pursuing a career in medicine. This year it was awarded to Betsabe Mende, Marshall HS, FBISD and presented by Dr. Ramesh Cherivirala, past president of IACF following a brief introduction of person in whose name the scholarship was founded. Other recipients indicated their interests that ranged from medicine, biochemistry, animal science, business, political science, public health, nutrition, engineering, liberal arts and so on. Scholarships ranged from $ 1000 to $ 2000.

The IACF scholarship committee lead by Venkat Iyer and team members that included Bela Thacker, Nanda Vura, Rajesh Dikonda, Dr. Purvi Parikh, Shwetha Arora, Moshumi Chatterjee, Joseph Elankil and Mahesh Wadhwa.

The Indo-American Charity Foundation has been serving the greater Houston area since 1988 through philanthropic endeavors focused on health, education, and human services. Through scholarships, the IACF supports the hardworking, vastly talented students aspiring to become health care professionals, entrepreneurs, and engineers. The IACF hopes to make a difference in the future of these bright students. For more on IACF visit www.iacfhouston.com/

Below is the list of the 30 students who received the IACF scholarship.