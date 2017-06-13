India’s Kohli reclaims top spot in ODI batting

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday reclaimed the title of world’s best one-day international batsman, buoyed by two half centuries registered while steering his side into the Champions Trophy semi-finals.

Kohli edged out South African captain AB de Villiers and Australia’s Dave Warner in the latest rankings, taking back the crown for just the second time this year.

The right-handed batsman topped the rankings in January for just four days before relinquishing the title. He is now just one point ahead of Warner, the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

The 28-year-old hit a blistering 81 as India drubbed arch-rivals Pakistan in their Champions Trophy opener, before anchoring their modest chase to perfection against South Africa.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who rose to 10th in the latest rankings, is top batsman of the tournament so far with a century and two fifties under his belt as India approaches its semi-final showdown against Bangladesh.

Joe Root, who jumped a peg in the rankings to fourth, was the only England batsman in the top 10. Star allrounder Ben Stokes moved up nine places to 20th spot.

Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood meanwhile topped the bowler’s chart for the first time in his career, rising above South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

Hazlewood — the first Australian to claim the mantle since Mitchell Starc in 2015 — has leapfrogged Tahir, Starc and Kagiso Rabada.

Australia though have already bowed out of the Champions Trophy after two matches were washed out and the side succumbed to traditional rivals England in the league stage.

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett jumped seven places to a career-best ninth spot while fellow speedster Chris Woakes stayed put at eighth.

South Africa managed to retain their number-one status in the ODI rankings, staving off Australia and India despite bowing out of the 50-over Champions Trophy in the first round.