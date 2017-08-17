India’s Consul General in Houston praises US veterans on India’s Independence Day

HOUSTON (August 16, 2017) PTI – Lauding the contributions of US veterans, a top Indian diplomat here said the Indian community is grateful to them as they could enjoy freedom because of them.

“We, as a nation, admire what America stands for and salute the best in America – the US veterans,” Consul-General of India in Houston, Anupam Ray, said.

At an event attended by Indian and US veterans at his residence after the Independence Day celebrations at the consulate yesterday, Ray hailed the veterans as “the pillars of the society”.

“The Indian community here has found a very hospitable ground and has done extremely well. They feel grateful to America and want to give back to the society,” he said.

Ray said the best way to facilitate the Indian community to contribute to the US was to connect them with veterans, “because this is how Indians who have come here have enjoyed their freedom, the opportunities that America gives and this is how they can say ‘Thank You’ to those people who made that possible.”

He said he hopes that “this is the beginning of a long relationship.” “The Indian community here represents the best of India…The community continues to build its credentials as one that gives back both to India and to the US,” he told PTI.

The event was attended by congressman Al Green, members of the Indian-American community, and representatives of Senator John Cornyn, Congressman Pete Sessions, Congressman Ted Poe, congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and congressman Kevin Brady.

The leaders had sent their congratulations to the “largest democracy in the world” on 70 years of its independence.

Green praised the thriving Indian community as productive and “very much in touch with India.”

“It means something for me to be here on behalf of the constituents that I represent who happen to be Indian Americans. It is equally great to see so many members of the military being honored here today,” Green said.

Hundreds of Indian-Americans yesterday celebrated the Independence Day with patriotic fervour, saluting the high- fluttering tricolour and singing the national anthem.

Many illuminated their houses in the tricolour.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Houston was draped in tri-colour lights to celebrate India’s 71st Independence Day.

In the run up to the Independence Day celebrations, a colourful parade was organised in Dallas. Other programmes, inluding a fair by the India Culture Centre, are scheduled thorough the week.