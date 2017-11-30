India’s 68th Constitution Day celebrated at Indian Consulate in Houston

On Saturday, November 25, 2017, an event to celebrate India’s 68th Constitution Day was organized at Indian Consulate, Houston. Mr. Surendra Adhana, Deputy Council General of India in Houston chaired the meeting.

After India’s independence in 1947, India constituted a committee, a Constituent Assembly, to write a governing document for the country in the form of a Constitution. Constituent Assembly constituted a Drafting Committee to write this constitution and appointed Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as its Chairman. Drafting Committee submitted its Draft Commission in February 1948. Draft Commission was kept for review for 8 months for all the citizens of India. Dr. Ambedkar, on November 4, 1948 explained in details all the features of the Draft Constitution. Dr. Ambedkar also explained the comparison of constitutions of countries such as U.S.A, Canada, South Africa and Australia. After this with three detailed article wise review/readings of the Draft Constitution, addressing 7546 comments received on the Draft Constitution, incorporating 2543 comments into the draft, was carried out throughout the year 1949, and thus Draft Constitution was finalized. On November 25, 1949, Dr. Ambedkar, finally submitted the finalized Draft Constitution to the President of the Constituent Assembly, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. The point to make here is that elaborate efforts were put in with the involvement of the best brains of the world to prepare this unique constitution. India’s Constitution has been a living document which not just holds the country together, but also encourages every individual citizen of India to work to its full potential ensuring equality, liberty, fraternity to everyone. More so it has gained strength year after year for the last 68 years. Every Indian is proud to have such a document to follow. DCG, Mr. Surendra Adhana rightly said in his introductory speech that India’s Constitution has become a sacred document for all the Indians. Mr.Adhana highlighted in his address how India progressed from a literacy rate of 12% to 70% plus under our Constitution, a strong progress in every walk of time to become one of the powerful nation of the world.

Dr. Premkumar Saganti, Regents Professor, Texas A & M University System gave his presentation on, “Constitution of India and its Architect – Dr. Ambedkar. Dr. Saganti compared features of India’s Constitution with that of United States of America’s. Abraham Lincoln’s observations, warning about the responsibilities of its citizen were quite matching with those of Dr. Ambedkar in presenting India’s Draft Constitution. Dr. Saganti provided all the statistics about the amendments done to India’s constitution including the last amendment #101 about the GST; again comparing with the philosophy of amending U.S constitution.

Mr. B. N. Rao, Vice President of Indian Association of North Texas, Dallas made his intervention mentioning about the strength of the Constitution, which makes the functioning of the largest democracy of the world to function smoothly.

Mr. Raju Kamble, from Dr. Ambedkar International Mission Inc (AIM USA), made a powerful presentation on the “Salient features’ of India’s Constitution”. He mentioned that the founding fathers of the Constitution, particularly Dr. Ambedkar had indicated during the review process of the Draft Constitution about the role and the responsibilities of the Indian people and the political parties which will be the instruments of operation of India’s Constitution. The success of the constitution will always depend upon the behavior of the instruments which operate the Constitution. Same concerns were anticipated by the founding fathers’ of U.S Constitution.

Mr..Adhana appreciated the exercise in his concluding remarks. He did find value in continuing the event in the years to come.