Indian Tricolor flies high at India House, Houston

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON- Over a 100 Indian Americans gathered on the lawns of India House community center on West Bellfort at 10:30 am to participate in India’s 71st Independence Day celebrations. India House, Executive Director Vipin Kumar started the program announcing a few house rules prior to flag honoring. Trustee, Durga Agrawal welcomed the gathering and shared his experiences of such a celebration in India where he grew up, citing some anecdotes. Children and seniors braved the scorching sun as they prepared to hoist the flag. First, the US flag was hoisted by Dr. Virender Mathur, India House flowed by the India tricolor flag, hosted by Jugal Malani, India House president as Kruthi Bhat sang the national anthems of the two countries. The Texas flag and the India House flag were also hoisted on the occasion.

The guest moved to the building where the program continued with patriotic songs sung by Hemant Bhavsar and Dr. Rucha Sheth. Dr. Mathur read the highlights of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s India’s 71st Independence Day speech that was captured in ten points.

Jugal Malani read the India’s President, Ram Nath Kovind’s Address to the nation on the eve of India’s 71st Independence Day. Sam Merchant representing Congressman Al Green presented India House officials with the Congressional Certificate on the occasion.

The guests were treated to refreshments catered by Café India and Deep Foods.