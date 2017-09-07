Indian organizations plan to coordinate fundraising efforts for Harvey victims

On Tuesday, September 5, members of the Indian American community in Houston met at the Indian Consulate office on account of an appeal that Consul General Dr. Anupam Ray stated that received from several ‘prominent Indians and Indian entities to coordinate a fund-raising effort by the Indian American community following Hurricane Harvey.

The appeal reads:

APPEAL

After the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, many have reached out with the idea of organizing a coordinated funding effort from the Indian American community, to show our commitment to, and support of, the greater Houston community. To that end, we would like to organize a fundraising effort to support

(a) Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief and

(b) Rebuild Texas Fund by Governor Abbott

Our goal is to raise $ 1 Million in donations to the funds distributed equally to both funds.

a) Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Rather than write one large check, which could prove time consuming to organize, or donate through a crowdfunding site, which would result in additional fees, we have worked with the administrators of the Mayor’s Fund (the Greater Houston Community Foundation) to create a code that will allow them to track and aggregate credit card donations & wire transfers from the Indian American community. Simply go to their website (https://ghcf.org/), click the link to ‘donate now’, and enter the code DIASPORA in the box for Fundraising Code. For ACH/wire transfer instructions, click the link for Other Options, and include ‘Fundraising Code: DIASPORA’ in your transfer information.

b) Rebuild Texas Fund by Governor Abbott

We have similarly worked with the Governor’s Rebuild Texas Fund (https://www.rebuildtx.org/). Please write the code “INDIAN DIASPORA – Rebuild Texas Fund” on your check or Wire Transfer.

Mail Checks to:

OneStar Foundation

9011 Mountain Ridge Drive, Suite 100

Austin, TX 78759

Wire or ACH:

Bank name: Plains Capital Bank

Bank address: 5010 University Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79413

Account holder: OneStar Foundation, Inc.

Routing Number: 111322994

Account Number: 4100005760

Several prominent Indians have committed to match smaller individual contributions.