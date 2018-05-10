Indian Doctors Association Gala 2018 in aid of scholarships, charity clinic

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – Indian Doctors Association, (IDA), one the largest local chapters of Association of Physicians of India Origin (AAPI) held its annual fundraising gala on Saturday, April 28 at the Hyatt Regency downtown.

Prasun Jalal, MD, IDA President welcomed the gathering of about 600 guests to “A Night of Celebration,” with comedy, dance and music. Dr. Jalal gave a brief outline of IDA’s objectives as a non-profit, networking forum for physicians of Indian origin to provide mentorship in academic excellence, patient care and promote health education for the Greater Houston. Dr. Jalal recognized IDA officers, IDA’s past president and a few of those in the leadership positions in medicine and healthcare. He thanked sponsors BBVA Compass, New York Life and Southside Pharmacy for their individual contributions of $10,000 each. Sister organizations: India House, IACCGH, IACF and IDCC, and Harris County Medical Society were also recognized on the occasion.

“We are not happy with our healthcare,” remarked Keynote Speaker James T. Mcdeavitt, MD, Sr. VP & Dean of Clinical Affairs, Baylor College of Medicine, about US healthcare system, “some of us understand a portion of the vision but not all have the whole vision of healthcare.” “I’m trying to make sense in being optimistic and excited in healthcare,” Dr. Mcdeavitt said. Using the urban horse parable, a crisis which crippled New York City with ‘waste, manure and feed that was built up six stories high,’ Dr. Mcdeavitt explained his reasons. “The rate of traffic fatalities during the urban horse era was greater than in the automobile era,” he said. “In 1900 there were 8000 cars in US. By 1950 there were 2.5 million and in a decade they (horses) were off the streets. That’s why I’m optimistic and excited about health care because we are entering an era of really, truly of developmental change. And there’s something on the horizon that alters the way on how we deliver healthcare.” Dr. Mcdeavitt mentioned how Baylor College of Medicine research, in collaboration with National Institutes for Health (NIH), was helping patients with answers about the diagnoses of diseases that are unknown. “It’s about peace of mind, a taste of the future personalized medicine,” he added.

IDA’s Lifetime Achievement Award 2018 was presented to Subodh Bhuchar, MD, Family Medicine Doctor, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital who has been practicing in Sugar Land for the last 26 years. Dr. Bhuchar said he was ‘shocked’ to learn of the Award only at the event. He dedicated the award to nurses, hospital staff and physicians who dedicate their time and life for patient care. He made a special mention of his brother Vinod Bhuchar and sister-in-law Vijay Bhuchar who guided him when lost his father.

IDA scholarship winners included: Arshia Batra, recipient of VLN Scholarship, Nikita Yashodhan Gidh, Monsterrat Hernandez Guajardo and Fenix C. Longoria.

Anish Shah, standup comedian from New York, well known for his charitable work with “Save a Mother’ organization served as emcee. He thoroughly entertained the guests making Indian-Americans the butt of his jokes.

KC Metha, Director, representing Indian Doctor’s Charity Clinic received a check for $45,000 from IDA. The Indian Doctors Charity Clinic was established in March 1999 and has successfully completed 15 years of service to Houstonians of all ethnic groups. The clinic sees patients once a week on Saturdays, from 9 A.M to 12 noon. Patients of ALL ethinic groups are seen – Asians, Hispanics, Caucasians and African-Americans are given this service free of charge if they have no insurance and are indigent.

IDCC also received a check for $9,000 from the Indo-American Charity Foundation that was presented by Mahesh Wadhwa, president IACF and Shobana Muratee, IACF president-elect.

The evening dance entertainment was by Karmagraphy and singing group Rhythm of Dreams entertained with Bollywood songs and music. The taste décor was by Therese Hub and dinner catered by Bombay Brasserie.

A video on IDA was presented highlighting the organization’s mission of providing networking forum for physicians of Indian origin, mentorship in academic excellence, patient care and promote health education for the Greater Houston community.