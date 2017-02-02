Indian Consulate celebrates India’s 68th Republic Day, hosts reception

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – In a formal ceremony held on January 26th morning at the Indian Consulate Office located on 4300 Scotland St, Consul General Dr. Anupam Ray hoisted the India’s tricolor flag in honor of India’s 68th Republic Day. He was joined by his wife Dr. Amit Goldberg, former Consul General of Houston Rinzing Wangdi and wife Pema Wangdi, the newly appointed Deputy Consul Surendra Adhana, India Americans, friends of India and consular staff in the celebration.

Consul General Dr. Ray welcomed the gathering and read the speech of the President of India, Pranab Mukherjee when he addressed the nation on the eve of the 68th Republic Day in New Delhi.



President Mukerjee speaks of India’s pluralism and social, cultural, linguistic and religious diversity as being India’s greatest strengths. He describes India’s growth as, “We are today the fastest growing amongst the major economies of the world. We are the second largest reservoir of scientific and technical manpower, the third largest army, the sixth member of the nuclear club, the sixth member in the race for space, and the tenth largest industrial power. From a net food grains importing country, India is now a leading exporter of food commodities.”

India’s advancement in the areas of innovative technology is a force to reckon, nevertheless according to President Mukerjee, Education will have to keep pace with technology. “Innovation, more so inclusive innovation, will have to become a way of life,” he says in his address. Speaking of the now burning issue, he says, “Demonetization, while immobilizing black money and fighting corruption, may have led to temporary slowdown of economic activity. As more and more transactions become cashless, it will improve the transparency of the economy.” (Read full text of the speech: http://presidentofindia.nic.in/speeches-detail.).

On the evening was a dinner reception held at the residence of the Consul General Dr. Ray where prominent leaders, elected officials and other dignitaries gathered to join in the Republic Day celebrations. National Anthems of India and the USA were sung by renowned classical musician Pandit Suman Ghosh and his students. Dr. Ray introduced eminent speakers of the evening among who were Hon. Ed Emmett, Harris County Judge, who gave his message on the occasion. He was followed by speakers Bhavesh (Bob) V Patel, Chairman and CEO, LyondellBasell, Dr. John Mendelsohn, MD Anderson, and Ashok Belani, Schlumberger. Vice Mayor-Protem, Jerry Davis read the message from Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner.

The evening’s entertainment segment with dance and music was courtesy Dr. Ratna Kumar, Director, Anjali School of Performing Arts and Pandit Ghosh.

Deputy Consul Surendra Adhana, proposed a Vote of Thanks after which the guests were treated to an authentic Indian dinner.