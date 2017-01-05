Indian Christian Ecumenical Community of Houston, H.O.P.E. and other churches celebrate Christmas

The Indian Christian Ecumenical Community of Houston (ICECH), an organization of different denominations of churches from India celebrated its 35th Christmas Celebration on December 25 2016 at the St. Thomas Indian Orthodox Cathedral Auditorium. This year the celebration by different churches was organized by President Very Rev. Zachariah Punnoose Cor Episcopa.

Participating Churches include: St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s Church of Houston, St. Thomas Evangelical Church of Houston, St. Peter’s Malankara Catholic Church, St. James Knanaya Syrian Orthodox Church, Trinity Mar Thoma Church, St. John’s Knanaya Syrian Orthodox Church, Sr. Mary’s Syrian Orthodox Church, St. Thomas CSI Church of Greater Houston, St. Mary’s Knanaya Catholic Church, Immanuel Mar Thoma Church, Holy Immanuel CSI Church, St. Stephen’s Orthodox Church, St. Gregorios Orthodox Church, St. Mary’s Syro Malabar Catholic Church Mission. Pearland, India Catholics of Houston, St. Thomas Indian Orthodox Cathedral, St. Joseph’s Syro Malabar Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Malankara Orthodox Church. 2016 collection from the service will be given to the Old age home run by Malankara Catholic Church.

Presidential address was delivered by Vey Rev. Zachariah Punnoose Cor Episcopa.