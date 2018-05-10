Indian-Americans push for Sri Kulkarni’s US Congressional race

Sri Preston Kulkarni is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for US Congressional District 22 on a platform of bringing reason, compassion and decency to politics. Congressional District 22 includes Sugar Land, Pearland, Katy, and surrounding areas.

Kulkarni emerged first among five candidates in the Democratic primary election held on March 6 and he is rooting for a win the runoff against Leticia Plummer. Sri Preston Kulkarni, 39, received 9,466 votes (nearly 32 per cent), while his fellow Democrat Letitia Plummer got 7,230 votes (24.3 per cent).

As the first Indian-American, if elected he will be representing District 22 which makes up an ethnically diverse community, a mosaic of many cultures from all over the world. Because of Sri’s grassroots campaign, there has been a many fold increase in the Asian American voter turnout since midterm primary election.

Kulkarni is a native Houstonian with degrees from University of Texas and Harvard. He spent 14 years in the State Department as a Foreign Service Officer and has extensive experience at the federal level, overseas tours in multiple countries, and proficiency in 6 languages. Sri has reduced conflict in warzones, worked on bipartisan legislation in the Senate, and co-founded an initiative to reduce partisan hostility.

Voters in the district have been energized by his public service and public affairs experiences as well as his positive message, according to Kulkarni for Congress campaign. His career has focused on bringing people together and his campaign focuses on giving people something to be for, not against, which swing voters yearned for in 2016.

The Houston Chronicle in their endorsement said, “Sri Preston Kulkarni stands out as the most impressive candidate.” Various faiths based and community organizations, like AFL-CIO, Fort Bend Tejano Democrats, and the Muslim, Hindu and Chinese communities as well as moderate Republicans have expressed their support.

The New York Times said that if Sri Kulkarni wins his run off he “could be a significant boost to Democrats’ chance to nab this House seat.”

The Kulkarni Campaign has mobilized over 500 volunteers throughout the campaign, who together have called or knocked on the doors of 65,000 voters in over 12 languages. Kulkarni’s campaign is likely to also attract swing voters because of his optimistic alternative. Their extensive field operation could help flip this district and elect the first ever Asian American Member of Congress from Texas, says Meera Kapur, a Kulakrni supporter from Sugar Land.

Change begins with voters – to vote for Sri Kulkarni is to vote for the change we all hope for, to believe that this country can be better, Kapur says.

Sri Kulkarni’s father, who passed away 20 years ago this May, wanted him to be the change we are looking for in our representatives. Just as his father inspired him, he does inspire the community to reach its greatest potential.

Early voting begins May 14. The Indian American community by its active participation in electoral process can send a strong signal that the community is poised to lead in civic engagement.