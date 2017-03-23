Indian Americans in Houston raise funds for American hero Ian Grillot

by Shobana Muratee

Even as the day approaches to the India House Annual Gala on March 25th, 2017, a clarion call was sent to community leaders to raise funds for Ian Grillot who will be honored on the occasion. India House plans to hand over a check of $150,000 to Ian at its annual gala, which will help buy a house for him, according to India House statement.

India House is raising funds for Ian Grillot, the American hero who took the bullets to chase a racist shooter away and save a fellow human being (an Indian, Alok Madasani) in the unfortunate Kansas shooting incident last month. Another Indian, Srinivasa Kuchibhotla died in this incident.

‘Honoring Ian will send a strong message of peace, inclusiveness and support by the Indo-American community to all communities across the world’, stated the press release from India House.

Consul General of India, Houston, Dr. Anupam Ray, extending his full support to the cause, joined India House and invited noted community leaders to his residence on Monday, March 20. “The Indian community is known to be most successful; now it needs to be known as most generous,” he said, addressing nearly a dozen leaders. Building on the narrative that an American risks his life for an Indian and the Indian American community gives back to him would be reflected of what the Indian American community stands for, Dr. Ray said. In addition, the Consul General is said to have extended an invitation on behalf of the Indian Government to Ian to visit India.

Jiten Agarwal, Board Member and 2017 Gala Co-Chair of India House said (when he spoke to Ian a couple of times in connection with the gala) that Ian stated that he wasn’t expecting anything, just a simple request that his parents accompany him to Houston as he was still recovering from his wounds. Agrawal said they needed about $45,000 more to meet the target.

Dr. Virendra Mathur, India House Trustee said, “Everything that we are able to do today is because of the hospitality of this country which accepted us and gave us the opportunity to grow.” Dr. Mathur was speaking of the first generation Indians like him that came with bare minimum of $8 or $10 dollars. “So it is our moral duty to give back, something that Mahatma Gandhi has been telling all the time. And that is one of the main visions of India House.”

Dr. Durga Agrawal, India House Trustee, Brij Agrawal, Dr. Arun Verma and Abezeer Tyabji also spoke on the occasion and expressed their gratitude and support to the American hero, Mr. Grillot.

If you would like to contribute to this cause, please act now. You can pay by credit card, check or by phone. You can contact via email: indiahouse@indiahouseinc.org

If you are planning to attend the India House Gala, you will have the opportunity of being present when Ian is honored. India’s Ambassador to USA, Former USA Ambassador to India, Former US Assistant Secretary of State, and the Mayor of Houston are some of the dignitaries attending the gala this year. For Gala sponsorship and details please visit www.indiahouseinc.org/gala2017