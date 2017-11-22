Indian Americans host Thanksgiving Lunch to Volunteers of America, Texas

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – Nearly 40 members, including the Volunteers of America (VOA) Texas and their families, waited eagerly for the Thanksgiving lunch which was hosted on Friday, November 17th, 2017 by the Indian American community here. All dressed in red, the holiday spirit was evident from the smiles on the faces and chitter-chatter that went around the room.

Two volunteers Wanda PM and Brandon Pallins, seated at a table by themselves, were asked what Thanksgiving meant to them. “I love a good holiday with all my family and friends,” Wanda said, and to Brandon it meant everything. “Every time you wake up, you thank God for another breath of life. He doesn’t have to, but He gives anyway,” was his profound statement. The volunteers gathered were people with disabilities who have been doing various volunteering work with VOA, Texas.

Volunteer Delvin Townsend offered a short prayer at the beginning of the program, then organizing host Jiten K. Agarwal thanked the volunteers for giving the opportunity to serve Thanksgiving lunch. He said he was proud to be a part of the Houston community and was glad that his two sons joined in to serve and share the experience of Thanksgiving.

Beanca J. Williams, IDD Regional Director-Houston thanked the Indian community for their service and partnership. Volunteer Christopher Berry also gave his heartfelt thanks that touched everyone deeply.

Consul General of India, Houston, Dr. Anupam Ray addressing the gathering said, “I always encourage our community to adopt the American ways and there there’s nothing more American than Thanksgiving.” He shared an integral part of the Indian tradition where in the Hindu scriptures it is written in Sanskrit ‘Vasudeva Kutumbakam’, meaning the universe is one family. “I want the Indian community here to adopt this family and share everything, and that’s what Thanksgiving and India is all about,” Dr. Ray said. He praised the two young students – Jiten’s sons – Varun Agarwal, 9th grade, and Rahul Agarwal, 11th grade, both from The Village School for their enthusiasm to serve at the Thanksgiving Lunch.

Kevin Roberts, Republican Candidate for U.S. Congress, Texas, District 2 was among the dignitaries who attended the event and spoke on the occasion. Reflecting on the event he wrote, “That is fabulous! All of your community-minded leadership to help improve the quality of life for others is what makes our City, State & Nation great! I was beyond honored to be invited and experience this powerful event!”

Deputy Consul General, Surendra Adhana, Dr. Arun Verma, Founder Sita Ram Foundation, Gitesh Desai, Sewa International, Jugal Malani, India House, Lathafat Hassan, Indian Muslims Association of Greater Houston, Swapan Dhairyawan, India Culture Center and few other representatives of the Indian American organizations in Houston and members of the local media were in attendance.

Volunteers of America Texas is a faith-based, nonprofit organization that supports the most vulnerable in society. They help individuals find strength, healing and their full potential through services and programs.

For more information visit http://www.voatx.org.