Indian Americans celebrate India’s Republic Day, join Consul General at flag hoisting and dinner reception

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – On January 26, Consul General of India, Houston Dr. Anupam Ray held a formal flag hoisting ceremony at the Consulate office here on 4300 Scotland St., celebrating India’s 69th Republic Day. He and his wife Amit Goldberg, MD and son were joined by Chief Guest, Congressman Pete Olson, Consulate staff, community leaders, members of the Indian Americans community, friends of India and their families.

The tricolor flag of India was hoisted with the singing of the National Anthem followed by the reading of the President of India’s address by Consul General Dr. Ray. Guests were served light refreshments soon after.

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, an evening dinner reception was held at the same venue where Dr. Ray spoke on how India is emerging as the fastest growing major economy in the world and its ties with the United States. “We look at the United States as our major partner,” he said in his welcome address, “we have established many bridges with the US: between people, public and private corporations, profit and non-profits, all of them with the same goal,” he added.

“Our speakers, some are distinguished businessmen, leading educationist, one technology group, they represent our aspiration, what we want our nation to be,” Dr. Ray said introducing Chief Guest and Speaker Abidali Z. Neemuchwala Wipro CEO. “Wipro is one that boosts our economy and education, if Wipro does well India does too,” he added. He also welcomed Congressman Welcomed Al Green and other dignitaries.

In his address, Neemuchwala spoke of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2018 annual meeting, that he had attended in Davos on January 23, where President Trump gave his presidential address and Prime Minister Modi gave his inaugural address. “I’m extremely upbeat. The opening was about India and over 76 Heads of State, 400 CEOs and a large number of members the civil society attended,” Neemuchwala recounted. Prime minister (Modi), set the agenda, he said and he talked about what opportunity entrails in investing India and the benefits of globalization not losing focus of climate change. Modi also talked about eliminating terrorism which is common factor, Neemuchwala told the audience. Trump’s speech was very enlightening a well he added. Neemuchwala took charge in Texas in February 2016 and wants to settle here and raise his family. “Wipro is a company that gives back to community. Wipro is owed 50% by charitable organization,” he said and hopes to address the challenges faced by schools here. We need to make our STEM teachers more skill full,” he said and the Wipro is workingwith the ISD and with STEM teachers on that issue.

“Today India is the fastest growing economy and at some point will become a member of the UN Security Council. I speak for all Indians when I say we will be truly great when we treat our women, our minority and our poor well,” was Dr. Ray’s message. Deputy Consul General Surendra Adhana, Consul Rakesh Banati, a new comer to Houston and Chander Raman Sen, Community Affairs Officer were also attending on the guests.