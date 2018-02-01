Indian Americans celebrate India’s Republic Day at India House

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – Indian American gathered at the front lawns of O.P Jindal Center, India House to partake in India’s 69th Republic day celebrations held here on Friday, January 26th, 2018.

After formal flag-hoisting was conducted with National Anthems of the United States and India being sung, guests moved inside the building. Dr. Virendra Mathur, India House Trustee read excerpts from India’s President’s speech ,highlighting 5 points of the speech which he felt were very impacting especially the opening paragraph, that reads as: “This is a day for all of us to celebrate and honour our nation and our sovereignty. This is a day to remember with gratitude the enormous efforts and sacrifices of millions of freedom fighters whose blood and sweat gave us Independence and created our Republic. Above all, this is a day to cherish our republican values.”

Earlier, India House Executive Director, Col. Vipin Kumar welcomed the gathering and spoke briefly about the significance of such celebrations at the center which is mainly to bring together the community.

The cultural segment of the day’s program opened with a graceful and enchanting dance item by Dolly Goyal and group to the instrumental music of ‘Vande Mataram” this was followed by a Bhangra dance by Dolly accompanied by Arjun.

The program ended with a melodious rendering of patriotic song “Aye mere vatan ke logon,’ sung by Payal Mitra, a local artist. Light refreshments provided by Nirman Restaurant and Deep Foods were served at the end of the program.