Indian American Nurses Association of Greater Houston (IANAGH) Celebrates Nurse’s Day

by Molly Mathew

Indian American Nurses Association Of Greater Houston’s (IANAGH) 24th Annual Nurses Day Celebration and Advance Nurse Practitioner (APN) Forum’s first anniversary was celebrated on April 28, 2018. Anumol Thomas and Molly Mathew were the emcees and led the program in the right direction. A special thank you to the sponsorships from Boston Scientific, Zoll Medicals, Lamar University, UT Arlington University and University of Houston College of Nursing’, Alamo Travels and Edwin NCELX center for all their support and contributions.

Sruthi Varghese and Sreya Varghese led the team as they sang the National Anthem of India and United States of America. Nurse’s prayer was led by Kavitha Rajan and Nurses pledge was recited by Claramma Mathews. The Nightingales held the lighted lamp in their hands to affirm the care,devotion ,knowledge symbolizing that light dispels the darkness.

Dr. Afshar gave an educational talk on novel therapies in electrophysiology and wireless pacemaker. It was an eye-opening session. Then the representatives from both Lamar University and UT Arlington School of Nursing explained to everyone about the importance of education and motivated everyone with their support.

President Mrs. Accamma Kallel welcomed everyone and presented the presidential address. Dr. Jessy Philip talked on APN forum reflection and the importance of forum activities. Mrs. Millie Toth from MD Anderson was the keynote speaker and gave inspiring highlights on the theme “Nurses Inspire, Innovate & Influence “. In one accord, everyone stated that they are happy to be a nurse.

Dr. Omana Simon and Sheela Mathews launched the new enhanced IANAGH.org website. Dean Katherine Tart from University of Houston College of Nursing explained about the newly launched important event in the history of Indian nursing- The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Indian Nursing Council and University of Houston College of Nursing on graduate nursing education. Everyone enjoyed the colorful and beautiful dance by Reshma , Meri, Lea and Anumol and a melodious song by Susan George and Sreya Varughese. Secretary Virginia Alphonse read the report and continued the program while everyone still enjoyed the delicious food. Mr. Koshy Thomas, publisher and founder of Voice of Asia talked on “Those Who Walked Before Us’’. He appreciated all the service done by the nurses and their vital role in changing the status of Houston. Ms. Rose Jean, President of United Light of Hope talked about the Haiti mission Program which was inspiring and heartfelt and specially recognized all those who went for the Haiti mission trip. Mr. Mahesh Pillai From Dallas Chapter invited everyone for the oncoming National conference in October and encouraged everyone to attend.

Educational scholarships were distributed by Mrs. Mary Thomas to five nursing 5 BSN Students, 3 from India and two from the U.S. New graduates in RN, BSN, MSN, NP, DNP, PhD level were recoganized . RN retirees were sincerely appreciated for all their dedication and service. Nursing Excellence Award in clinical category was given to Virginia Alphonse and nonclinical category-education was given to Kavitha Rajan. Dr. Nitha Mathews, Cissimol Vilson & Mr.Biju Ittan were recoganized for special achievement .

A beautiful skit written and presented by Dr. Jessy Philip and team was very inspiring and meaningful . Cicimol Joseph said the vote of thanks and the Nurses day celebration was adjourned happily. It was definitely a memorable event in the folds of our mind.