India Culture Center to host India’s Republic Day

STAFFORD – The India Culture Center, (ICC), Houston will host its signiture event India Fair 2017 celebrating India’s 68th Republic Day on Saturday, January 21, 2017 between 1 PM to 8 PM at Stafford Center, on Cash Road, Stafford, Texas 77477.

A variety of entertainment and educative programs have been planned to display India’s diverse cultural by way of folk, classical dances, skits, yoga, Antakshari, Quiz on ‘Our India’, Women pride of India, and will be showcasing culture of ‘Turkey’.

The celebrations will also be felicitating few prominent personalities from Indian American community in Houston. We have also arranged consular services at the venue to help out needy people.

The event will have many commercial/religious/social booths to suit and fulfill the need of diverse individuals along with the delicious and affordable food at food booths.

“To organize any event on such a large scale needs money. ICC being a non-profit cultural organization, we have kept a very nominal entry fee of $ 3 per person above age of 12 to take care of these expenses. And here is an icing on the cake, based on the entry tickets, we will have a raffle at regular intervals to give away a 5 gold coins to lucky winners,” says Sanjay Sohoni, Event Chair. The whole theme of this event is ‘Our India’ and ICC’s goal is to keep guests connected to India emotionally and culturally during their presence at the venue and even after they have left for the homes.

Visit www. icchoustontx.org/ for more information on ICC and the event.