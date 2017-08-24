India Culture Center Hosts I-Fest 2017 celebrating India’s 71st Independence Day

By Shobana Muratee

STAFFORD – The ‘India Fest’ hosted annually by the India Culture Center (ICC), the oldest Indian American non-profit organization in Houston, has for the last 4 decades, captured the essence of India’s cultural ethos by celebrating India’s Independence Day and showcasing local Indian American talent.

The celebrations this year were at Stafford Center on August 20th Sunday where nearly 4000 guests attended throughout the day to witness the vibrancy of the non-stop performances depicting the theme ‘Magnificent India.’ India’s Independence Day was officially held on August 15, at the office of the Indian Consulate where the tricolor flag was hoisted by Consul General Dr. Annupam Ray. Sunday’s celebrations were graced by the presence of City of Stafford Mayor, Leonardo Scarcella and Dy. Consul General Surender Ardhana who gave their messages on the occasion. Congressional Certificate from Congressman Al Green was presented by his representative Sam Merchant and a Proclamation from Missouri City Mayor Allen Owens was given by Hasu Patel.

ICC President Dr. Falguni Gandhi started the program at 1:40 pm with a prayer and this was followed by cultural segments with 19 performances that included 14 group dances 5 musicals and 1 skit. Over 225 performers took to the stage. Themes ranged from semi-classical to Bollywood style dances. Colorful costumes depicted India’s diverse regions and their uniqueness.

Deputy Consul General Surendra Adhana in his Independence Day message mentioned that this year is very significant as on August 9th India completes 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement, and later this year will be commemorating the centenary of Satyagrah Ashram at Sabarmati. “The aim of all these celebrations is to inspire community service,” Adhana said recounting the sacrifices of the great freedom fighters. “We need to invoke the same spirit today in the task of nation building,” he urged.

Event Chair Swapan Dhairyawan in his message said that the Indian Americans who come out and support ICC in the celebrations share the same ‘fervor spirit of patriotism’. “Culture is the middle name of our association,” he said. “It is our utmost effort to preserve, spread and expand the rich India culture to our next generation.”

Three individuals were recognized on the occasion: City of Stafford Councilman, Ken Mathew, Mrs. Shiva Mathur, Director, Shivangini Academy of Arts, in Sugar Land for their Outstanding Community Service and Special Service Award for Syamantak Payra. ICC’s Past President & Trustee Chandrakant (Charlie) Patel was given a Special Dedicated Award, presented by Kanwal Bhalla. Awards Committee comprised of Kiran Shah, Rajiv Bhavsar, and Pramod Bengani.

Harshil Sheth and Nira Patel did an excellent job as emcees for the formal segment.

Participants of the Elocution Contest conducted by Parul Fernandes and Pramod Bengani were awarded Certificates. Three winners from junior age group and 3 from senior age group were selected and were asked to read their winning piece. Contest Judges were Fateh Ali Chatur, Sai Rachakonda and Rahat Kalle.

Children took center stage during the cultural segment that was immensely engaging. Shree Krithi School of Music, Telugu Christian Fellowship, DAV Montessori, Houston Brethren Association and Swar Madhuri presented musical items with Patriotic and Devotional presentations. JVB Preksha Meditation Center presented skit with a powerful message of Universal Peace and Non violence.

Cultural dance performances varied from Kathak, Garba, Odissi, Bengal folk, Bollywood. Regional Folk from Karnataka was the highlight of the day. Cultural coordinators were Nisha Mirani and Nimish Sheth. Kathak Kala Kendra, Bollywood Shake, Infused School of Dance, HH Creationz, Laaya Dance Group, Navikarna, Indian Senior Citizens Association, Keka’s School of Dance, JAZ Creations, Bollywood Dancing Stars were the participating dance groups. National Anthems of India and the United State were sung by Malika Ghei and Madhuri Maniar respectively. At the conclusion, a Vote of Thanks was proposed by Secretary Sapna Shah. ICC Membership Drive was coordinated by Dilip Dadhich and Sapna Shah.

Over 56 booths including food booths coordinated by Coordinators were Charlie Patel and Pramod Bengan participated this year. Elegant decor was coordinated by Ajit Patel and Nisha Mirani. ICC in house journal Tarang was released with the efforts of Swapan Dhairyawan and Saundarya Sohoni.

Highlight of the evening was a musical concert by Riyaaz Qawali. Varun Mehta and his troupe presented Shabd, Qawali, Patriotic and Devotional songs that were appreciated by the entire audience. Others who were recognized for their services were: Darshak and Mona Thakkar for Sound, Raghu Thakkar for Photography, and Gautam Jani for videography. Platinum, Gold & Silver sponsors, media and vendors were recognized on the occasion.

Next ICC program Save a Date November 12th Sunday Diwali at Jones Plaza

More Information www.icchoustontx.org or call Dr Falguni Gandhi 281-844-4604.