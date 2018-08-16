Incredible India: Cultural Connections

HOUSTON – Samskriti, in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in Houston, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Government of India, and the Battery Dance Company, New York, will be presenting INCREDIBLE INDIA: CULTURAL CONNECTIONS at the Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive, on Saturday, August 18, 2018, to mark the 72nd Anniversary of In-dia’s Independence.

The unique feature of this year’s program is the Houston debut of a group of brilliant Kathak dancers and musicians from Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata. Dancers par ex-celence Sandip Mallick, Anuj Mishra, Piyush Chauhan, Preeti Sharma, Neha Singh and Kantika Mishra will be joined by musicians Subhasis Acharya (vocals), Biplab Bhattacharya (Tabla) and Sunando Mukherjee (Sarod).

The cultural connections will be provided by Egyptian Tanoura dancer Sal Maktoub, Flamenco dancer Ana Maria Barcelo and the Anjali Dance Company.

This program not only shows the dynamism and virtuosity of the Kathak dance form but also proves, beyond any doubt, that it shares common features with dance forms from other parts of the world, such as the spinning and turning movements of the Whirling Dervishes of Egypt and the rhythmic footwork of Flamenco from Spain.

A stunning finale will feature a dance ‘debate’ be-tween Flamenco and Kathak dancers and musicians.

You will not want to miss this unique op-portunity to witness such an extraordinary coming together of East and West in dance.

INCREDIBLE INDIA is FREE to the public and will take place at 8.15 pm.

It has been funded in part by the City of Houston through the Miller Theatre Advisory Board, the Texas Commission on the Arts, and the Consulate General of India in Houston.