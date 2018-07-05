IMAGH hosts 9th Annual Eid Milan

by Shobana Muratee

The Indian Muslims Association of Greater Houston (IMAGH) hosted 9th Annual Eid Milan, a post Eid-ul-Fitr dinner event to share the joys of the major festival with the community. “It is a time to share in the festivities with family, friends and neighbors. It is like the Christmas or Diwali of the Muslims,” described Maqbool M Haq, Chairman, IMAGH as he welcomed over 400 guests to the Marriott Westchase on Saturday, June 30, 2018.

IMAGH President, Munir Ibrahim in his message stated, “This has been an incredible year for IMAGH and its members. We continue to share in the vision and mission of our motto ‘Fostering Amity across Cultures, Communities and Religions.” “Hurricane Harvey proved to us all that we may all come from very different backgrounds but that we will all come together to bring about the change we want to see. He recognized IMAGH Advisory Board, Executive Directors and volunteers.

An Award ceremony was highlight of the celebrations. This year, two major awards recipients were: DAYA, a local non-profit that serves survivors of domestic and sexual violence was honored with Col. Raj Bhalla Community Service Award and in the individual category, Farida Abjani, CEO and Co-Founder of Shinning Nightingale, Inc. a home health agency was honored with the Latafath Hussain Community Service Award.

CARE Houston Chapter bestowed IMAGH with the “2018 Stellar Award” for their outstanding service in supporting civic engagement and community service. CARE is an organization whose mission is to promote justice and enhance the understanding of Muslims and Islam and empower American Muslims bestowed.

SAYA an organization fostered by IMAGH helps support and empower the youth in many ways. The 2018 SAYA Scholarship Award recipients were: Masooma Batool who is currently studying at HCC for an Associate’s degree in culinary arts, Syed Nadeem, an international student from Banglore, India, who is almost done with an Associate of Science degree with a GPA of 4.0 and Syed Adullah Shahabuddin, a student at HCC currently completing his pre-requisites for pre-pharmacy. The scholarships were collaborated by HCC Aspire program. Event Co-Chair Dr. Yunus Langhaand IMAGH Joint Secretary Rahat Sultana Kalle presented the scholarships.

The celebration featured Chief Guest Gary S. Branfman, MD, a noted plastic surgeon and an active member and past president of Temple B’nai Israel in Victoria, Texas. His presentation on a range of social and political issues plaguing the nations explained his in-depth knowledge and experience as a scholar and an activist. His speech on racism which he supported with power point presentation depicted atrocities, killings throughout American history. “You cannot kill racism with intolerance, we cannot kill racism with double standards, we cannot kill racism with more racism,” he said. “We must design and redesign the world with no room for racism.” Education is the only path to end racism he said quoting Condoleezza Rice as saying, “I would even say that my parents, and their friends in our community, thought of education as a kind of armor against racism.”

Deputy Consul General Indian Surender Adhana in his Eid massage spoke about unity and brotherhood.

Abeezar Tyebji, Chairman, Board of Advisors observed that, “Indian Americans continuously outpace every other ethnic group socioeconomically per U.S. Census statistics.” Tyebji gave some significant stats: Households headed by on Indian immigrants have a median income of $107,000, compared to $51,000 and $56,000 for overall immigrant and native-born households, respectively. According to Pew Research, 72% of Indian Americans have a bachelor’s degree or more. The research finds that 12% scientists and 38% doctors in the US are Indians, and in NASA, 36% of scientists are Indian. If that’s not proof enough of Indian scientific and corporate prowess, digest this: 34% employees at Microsoft, 28% at IBM, 17% at Intel and 13% at Xerox are Indians. “I find that more next-gens are entering public service and running for political office. And as importantly they are starting new businesses in every field,” he stated in his message.

Yasmin Vadva, Event Chair in her message said, “Each of us here worship differently at varied customs and cultures that we follow but the health and liberty depends of a country. Depends on the principals, standards and morals that are common to all religions.” The Muslim-American culture identity is a work in progress. As industrious, freedom-loving Muslims, the Constitution of the United States allows us a dynamic interpretation of Islam,” she added.

Paru McGuire, President of Club 65, a sister organization IMAGH presented briefly the activities of the Club. The celebration of all major holidays such as Eid Milan, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s and Father’s Day, Diwali, New Year’s Eve, were all fun and invigorating for the seniors she said.

The highlight of the event was the entertainment segment featuring celebrity standup comedian Aman Ali, an award-winning storyteller from New York City who delighted the audience with his personal stories growing up as Muslim in America. A narrative on `Indian Heritage’ was spectacular especially the costumes. Serene Kaggal sang the National Anthem and the program was emceed professionally by Shazia Khan RJ, Dabang Radio. The food catered by Tempura Halal Indo-Pak Grill was fit for a festival. Dinner was served on time and the process went very smoothly without a hitch.

IMAGH, formed to foster harmony, strengthen relationships between religions and cultures, and enrich the community as a whole through various Outreach programs. It is a non-profit, non-political and non-religious organization.

IMAGH over a span of 9 years has made great strides under its stalwart founders, leaders like Latafath Hussain, Abeezar Tyebji, Maqbool Haq, and many others who continue to support as the organization expands to incorporate seniors and youth services. To be a volunteer or learn more about IMAGH visit www.imagh.org