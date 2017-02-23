IDC Charity Clinic Opens its New Eye Clinic

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – The Indian Doctors Club (IDC) Charity Clinic reached a new a milestone with the opening of a its Charity Eye Clinic on Saturday, February 18 at the Bellaire Professional Building located on 6550 Mapleridge, Suite 229.

Chief Guests Swatantra Jain and his wife Bimala Jain, Houston’s well known philanthropists did ribbon cutting ceremony. Jain spoke his long association with the Charity Clinic, “We have witnesses the opening of Clinic under the leadership of Dr. Sunita Moonat its first president. “It is much more fun to give where we live,” Jain said.

The new Charity Eye Clinic was opened with the charitable contributions of Ravi K. Chundru, MD, ophthalmologist, President of Eye Physicians of North Houston and his wife Madhavi Patnana, MD, radiologist who bought equipment worth $25,000. It occupies on of the rooms of Charity Clinic and is open to all on 2nd Saturdays of every month from 9:00 AM to 12 noon, patients can arrive at 8:30 AM and will see on a first come first serve basis. Comprehensive eye exams including screening for glaucoma, cataracts, diabetes, macular degeneration, will be done. Prescription for glasses will also be written upon checkup it was announced.

“The IDDC is now part of a network of organizations like: Houston’s Eye Associates Foundation, Prevent Blindness Texas, Lighthouse of Houston, Lions Club and others too that support the eye care needs of the less fortunate of our Houston community,” Dr. Chundru said at the inaugural. Recognizing the origin and history and IDC Charity Clinic to see any patient regardless of race, ethnicity or religion, Dr. Chundru said, “We also welcome our volunteers with the same enthusiasm whether physician, nurse receptionist.” Dr. Chundru his wife Dr. Madhavi, were presented with a plaque by Jain on behalf of IDC Charity Clinic. Other organizations: Indian Doctors Association (IDA), Houston, Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF) and a few individuals were also recognized for their support to the Charity Clinic on the occasion.

Earlier, welcoming the gathering KC Mehta, Secretary, IDC Charity Clinic gave a brief history of the IDC Charity Clinic that was established in 1999 by doctors of Indian origin for the purpose of providing patient care for those without insurance, low income groups and people from all communities. He recognized the services and leadership of its members: Drs. Sunita Moonat, Suresh Moonat, Satish Jhingran, Ninan Mathew, Jagdish Sharma, Jay Raman, Snehal Mehta, Bhuchar, Manoj Vakil, K T Shah Gopal Nana, Rachel Varghese to name a few. Mehta introduced the Board of Directors and Chairman –Elect and Medical Director Kiran Gandhi.

Dr. KT Shah, Chairman and Medical Director of the IDC Charity Clinic gave a robust insight of the Charity’s operations and growth. Dr. Shah has been volunteering his services since 2005. He spoke of the service that are provided free and some other that can be availed at a subsidized fee from the Charity Clinic’s supporting institutes. He will be soon handing over charge to Dr. Kiran Gandhi he said.

Mehta said that the IDC Charity Clinic is working on more such Specialty Clinics and hopes to add a free mobile clinic in the future. The IDC Charity Clinic is run entirely on donations and by volunteers. Guests were served lunch catered by Bhojan Restaurant. Those interested to be a part can call 713-410-7052 or visit their website www.indiandoctorscharityclinic.org