IDA hosts fundraiser in aid of Indian IDC Charity Clinic

by Shobana Muratee

STAFFORD, TX – The Indian Doctors Association (IDA) Houston, the parent body of the Indian Doctors Charity Clinic (IDCC), hosted an evening of dinner and entertainment on Saturday, December 2 at the Stafford Civic Center as part of the annual fundraiser for IDCC.

A packed hall of about 400 guests, including sponsors, local businesses and long time supporters contributed to raising funds up to about $40,000 that evening.

Welcoming the gathering, IDA president Dr. Prasun K. Jalal spoke briefly of remarkable work of the charity clinic, which has been running for the last 18 years mainly on the funds raised from its supporters, including IDA and volunteers. He thanked the event sponsors, the musical band led by Hemang Thakkar and a special recognition was made to K.C. Mehta, IDCC Executive Director for his yeoman service to IDCC since 2006. Dr. Jajal also mentioned IDA objectives, the five primary ones being: networking, scholarships to high school students in need, educating the society, mentorship to aspiring medical students, and the Charity Clinic.

On behalf of IDCC K.C. Mehta spoke about its ‘Vision 20/20’ and the various services the clinic offers completely free to anyone who cannot afford general medical care in the Houston area. The IDCC needs $60,000 annually at the rate of $50 per person. The clinic has thrived on the generous support of local Houstonians and a number of Indian American physicians who have contributed their time, expertise, and resources whenever needed.

The IDC Clinic provides non-emergency primary care and eye care to patients above the age of 18 years. Services are available to anyone, irrespective of race, religion, color or nationality; anyone who does not have medical insurance and cannot pay for private medical care. “I’m very fortunate to work with quality people,” Mehta said recognizing the contributions of the board and speaking in praise of Dr. KT Shah, Dr. Jay Raman, Dr. Gandhi, Dr. Ravi Chundru, Drs. Moonat and others that served IDCC. The Charity Clinic is located at 6550 Mapleridge, Suite 229, Houston, Texas 77081 and is open Saturday, from 9 A.M to 12 noon. For more details visit: www.indiandoctorscharityclinic.org

Deputy Consul General of India Surender Adhana spoke a few words encouraging support for the Charity Clinic. He lauded the hardworking, generous Houston Indian Americans. He spoke about India’s tremendous growth especially in the Oil & Gas and Healthcare sector. “Our government is committed to a global healthcare sector in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

The evening had great non-stop musical entertainment by Hemang Thakkar Group featuring the Legends of Bollywood. Lead singer Hemang Thakkar and singers Salil Bhadekar of Houston’s Sa, Re, Ga, Ma, Pa show winner and Payel Mitra accompanied by Anis Chandani, flute maestro and other artists kept the audience thoroughly entertained. Earlier, one of the band members, Serene Kaggal sang the National Anthems of the United States and India.

The program was emceed by the eloquent Nosar Bhujia who is also a well known author. Dr. Subodh Bhuchar, a long time supporter of IDCC helped with the auction and Dr. Nik Nikam and Roy Choudry provided the photography.

Few of the major sponsors and supporters including: Suresh Nachani, CEO of RealAssets Corp., Harish Katharani of Southside Pharmacy, Dr. Virender Mathur, Asha Shah, Ashok Garg, Swatantra Jain spoke a few words in praise of Charity Clinic on the occasion. A good spread of Indian dishes was served by Bombay Brassiere.