ICC hosts India–Fair 2018 celebrating India’s Republic Day

by Shobana Muratee

India Culture Center (ICC) hosted 20th India –Fair on Saturday, Jan 20 at the Stafford Center. It was a fine bright weekend for a family’s day out especially after a spate of icy weather conditions Houstonians were subjected to the earlier. Nearly 2000 people attended to cheer, “Hum sub ek hai,” (We are all one) which was the theme of the day!

The day-long program began with the lighting of the traditional lamp by ICC president, Dr Falguni Gandhi and Event Chair Nisha Mirani. This was followed by a formal segment of dignitaries delivering their messages. Deputy Consul General of India, Houston, Mr. Surendra Adhana, spoke about India’s advances in trade and economy, science and technology and the role of NRIs in India’s growth today. HPD’s Adrian Garcia and several other dignitaries graced the occasion. Past president Rajiv Bhavsar and Hasu Patel coordinated on the VIP arrangements.

The event was Co-Chaired by Rafi Ansar while the Cultural Coordinators were Swapan Dhairyawan and Nimish Sheth. Organizing 22 performances from different dance schools and dance groups, can be a daunting experience but the coordinators being highly experienced in conducting events of such magnitude for ICC, handled it efficiently. The Cultural program started with an after opening prayer by ICC board members and was followed by the Ismali Matki Band. Young singers, Esha Dhaiyrwan sang the Indian National Anthem Jana Gana Mana and Shreya sang the ‘Star Spangled’, American Anthem. Both were cheered by the audience. Nira Patel served as the Emcee.

Ajit Patel and Rafi Ansar conducted Llive Antakashri segment with 3 teams on stage, a total with12 participants and had the audience as the 4th team. One hour of pure fun and singing had the crowd totally engaged as it immersed them in the Indian Bollywood music. At the conclusion, each participant was given a gift bag as a token of appreciation by ICC and Praful Gandhi handed them over.

The Musical Evening program was enchanting with lead Hemang Thakkar and 2 musicians. Two talented young singers Akila and Serene were the star atrractions. Akila started the program with Lata Mageshkar’s hit patriotic song “Aye mare vatan ke logo” setting the mood for the evening. Serene and Hemang Thakkar continued to heighten the evening with their melodious set of Bollywood hits.

This year too was a sell out for booths thanks to the efforts of Charlie Patel and Pramod Bengani. Nirmlaben and members of Indian Senior Citizen Group were of great help manning ICC welcome booth. This year’s Souvenir was prepared collaboratively by Hemant Patel and Nisha Mirani. At the end of a pleasant, wholesome fun evening, a formal Vote of Thanks was proposed by Sapna Shah, ICC Secretary.

With inputs from Falguni Gandhi and Nisha Mirani