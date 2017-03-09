IACF supports Literacy Advance’s Book Drive, donates 200 books

HOUSTON, (February 26, 2017) – On a perfect Sunday afternoon over 200 books were donated by Indo-American Charity Foundation’s (IACF) Board Members and supporters in a little over 2 hours. Plus, supporters donated money to buy more books! The book drive was in support of Literacy Advance’s Family Events where children get to pick out new books to take home with them and continue their love of reading. Their mission is, “transforming lives and communities through the doorway of literacy.”

Since 1964, Literacy Advance of Houston has been assisting adults to achieve personal goals and self-sufficiency through improved literacy.

Trained volunteer tutors help deliver a variety of free programs at multiple locations across the Houston area. A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and a United Way agency for more than 30 years, Literacy Advance is grateful for the widespread support of the Houston community, from our generous donors and supporters, to the volunteers who are at the heart of who we are and what we do.

Kushboo Bansal, Outreach Program Manager, who was at the book drive representing Literacy Advance spoke about the adult literacy programs as well as the family literacy nights. Check out more about Literacy Advance @ www.literacyadvance.org

IACF partners with local charitable organizations in support of their cause especially in the areas Education, Family, General needy and Healthcare. Volunteers are welcome to join in any of IACF’s activities. IACF’s next event Walkathon – I Walk I Care will be on April 22, 2017. Please check out their website http://www.iacfhouston.com/ for details and to register.