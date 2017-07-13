IACF is more than a ‘Big Brother’ to Houston’s Charities

Shobana Muratee

SUGAR LAND – The Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF) has been aiding and assisting numerous charities in the Greater Houston areas for nearly three decades since its inception in 1988. This year, the Foundation awarded $65,000 to 25 charitable organizations. The grants were given at a formal ceremony held on June 29, at Madras Pavilion in Sugar Land.

The 2017 Grants recipients included: Indian American Cancer Network (IACAN), Literacy Advance, Indian Doctors Charity Clinic (IDCC), PEACE – (Parent Engagement for Active Child Enrichment), KNOW Autism Foundation, Indian Senior Citizens Association (ISCA), AVANCE Houston Inc., Youth Leadership Development Program (YLDP), iEducate USA, SEARCH – Homeless Service, Asians Against Domestic Abuse, Casa de Esperanza, REACH Unlimited, Child Advocates of Fort Bend, Turning Point Center Women’s Center, Daya, Family to Family Network, Mahatma Gandhi Library, Ovarcome, PAIR – (Partnership for the Advancement and Immersion of Refugees), Child Advocates Inc., Sewa International, St. Mary of the Purification School, the Faces of the Village Inc., and YMCA Camp Cullen.

IACF’s Funds Distribution Commitee led by Prem Cholia, Director and assisted by Alpa Shah, Dr. Ratna Kumar, and Mahesh Wadwa put together the list of the charitables, selected from the applications received and those that serve one or more of the 4 pillars; education, family welfare, general giving and healthcare that IACF supports.

On the occasion, twenty-seven presenters handed out the checks to the awardees. Representatives of the charities spoke briefly about their organization and how the funds would be utilized. One of the representatives, Myra Johnson expressing her thoughts said, “In a time when we hear of so much division and antagonism and prejudgement, last night I was introduced to a group who believes that no matter what your ethnic background or country of origin is, and what society says or does, that we all must give where we live and enrich the soil in which we are currently planted, for the betterment of everyone.

I was honored to be a presenter for the Indo-American Charity Foundation Awards Ceremony. Grants were issued to over 30 non-profits that are improving the lives and futures of not only Indian and Asian families, but families of all ethnicities, all over Houston. Great event Vanitha R Pothuri thanks for thinking of me.”

Welcoming the guests and representatives of the recipient charities, Dr. Vanitha Pothuri, IACF President said it was a proudest moment for IACF that lives by its motto, “We Live Here, We Give Here.” Last year, 21 charities received IACF grants and this year 4 more were added to the deserving list. Director Dr. Ratna Kumar as the Mistress of ceremonies was very interactive with the audience throughout.

IACF president–elect Mahesh Wadwa proposed a vote of thanks recognizing the effects of the grants committee, IACF directors, and volunteers. He also praised the work of the organizations that were awarded grants for their work and promised IACF’s continued commitment to them. The event concluded with dinner catered by Madras Pavilion. Visit www.indoamericancharityfoundation.org for more informtion on iACF and its upcoming events.