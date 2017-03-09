IACF hosts Healthcare Networking Dinner with Memorial Hermann

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – The Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF) strengthened its partnership with the Memorial Hermann at a recent Healthcare Networking Dinner it hosted on Thursday, March 2 at the Seasons 52 Restaurant City Centre.

Welcoming a select gathering of physicians and healthcare professionals, Dr. Ajay Jain IACF Director and Event Chair spoke about IACF’s healthcare initiatives which included: a flu vaccine camp at Turning Point center, funder of Indian Doctors Charity Clinic, funder of India House Charity Clinic and one of the most outstanding events, being one of the key seed donors of Indian American Cancer Network (IACAN). “Our reach in healthcare in Houston is possible with the network of healthcare providers we have access to, as well as the generous donations of the supporters of IACF,” Dr. Jain said. Other IACF members of the Health Committee including IACF president Dr. Vanitha Pothuri, Dr. Sushovan Guha, Dr. Purvi Parikh, Nanda Vura, past President, Dr. Gopala and Directors were also present on the occasion.

Speakers that evening included Mr. Brian Dean, Senior VP & CEO of Memorial Hermann – TMC, KC Mehta, Dr. KT Shah and Dr. Ravi Chundru from Indian Doctor’s Charity Clinic (IDCC) and Dr. Manish Gandhi, President of Indian Doctor’s Association (IDA). While Mehta spoke of IDCC’s origin and growth, Dr. Shah gave an insight into its operations. Dr. Chundru who was instrumental in opening the IDCC Charity Eye Clinic recently by donating equipment for the eye clinic, spoke of his commitment to IDCC. Dr. Manish Gandhi mentioned the IDA’s upcoming gala on Friday, March 24, 2017.

Mr. Dean gave an overview of the Memorial Hermann Health System, “We continue to grow by leaps and bounds all over with 16 hospitals in the Houston area at the end of this month we will be in Cypress,” he said.

The largest not-for-profit health system in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. “The work that IACF does and Memorial Hermann are linked in many ways,” Dean said, “It’s an honor for us organizationally to partner with IACF to provide the work that we do for those who can’t otherwise afford it,” he added. Shelby Pulvarenti, Director of Marketing Memorial Hermann Health System was also present on the occasion.

Dr. Pothuri, briefly touched on the organization’s 2017 initiatives highlighting its motto, “we live here, we give here.” Our reach in healthcare in Houston is possible with the network of healthcare providers we have access to, as well as the generous donations of the supporters of IACF.

In her Closing Remarks Dr. Purvi Parikh thanked the guests and made a special mention of Memorial Hermann, the key sponsor of the IACF gala last September. “The gala was attended by 400 people and was a night of dinner, entertainment and heartwarming stories of giving,” Dr. Parikh said.

The evening’s event was sponsored by Dr. Bharat Pothuri, MD of Gastro Doxs PLLC.

Save the date for IACF’s upcoming event Walk-A-Thon on Sat, April 22nd, Further information can be found on their website, www.iacfhouston.com