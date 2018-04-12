IACF 5k Walk-a-Thon “I Walk – I Care” supported by IDA and IDCC

by Shobana Muratee

SUGAR LAND – On Sunday, April 7, the Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF) had a flying start to their 5k Walk-a-Thon: “I Walk – I Care” at Lost Creek Park in Sugar Land. The signature event of IACF was collaborated with Indian Doctors Association (IDA) and Indian Doctors Charity Clinic (IDCC).

Walkers gathered early around 7 a.m. to avail the free health screening organized by the Indian Doctors Charity Clinic prior to the start of the event. Light breakfast, courtesy Vishala restaurant and Deep Foods was also served ahead of the Walk-a-Thon.

Although the weather was a bit muggy and windy early on, it turned out to be quite pleasant for the walkers soon after. Over 125 walkers participated in the free for all event and contributed $15,000, most of which will be donated to the Charity clinic.

Mahesh Wadhwa, President, IACF thanked the walkers, and the heads of partnering organization, Dr. Prasun Jalal, IDA President and IDCC officers Dr. Kiran Gandhi and KC Mehta and Drs. Sunita and Suresh Moonat. He recognized the sponsors, Fuel Maxx for their long-standing support. The event was first of 2018 events led by Nanda Vura, IACF Past President and his team of IACF Directors and volunteers.

Many senior members including the Indian Senior Citizens Association (ISCA) Trustees, Raman Parekh, and Praful Gandhi participated to show their support. IACF is a strong supporter of ISCA. Candidates running for Fort Bend county court judges Juli Matthew, Toni Wallace and Farah Ahmed for Sugar Land City Council attended as well. PA system was provided by Manoj, a volunteer. Voice of Asia served as the media partner.

Shobana Muratee, President-Elect, IACF gave a brief introduction about IACF: its mission and objectives being philanthropy, health, education and human services. IACF supports over 30 charitable organizations in Houston with funding and local Independent School Districts students in need with scholarships. IACF is a non-profit (501c) organization in Houston recognized for its charitable services in the areas of health, education, and human services in the Greater Houston Area. Driven by its motto “We live here, we give here,” the organization commemorates 30 years this year and will continue to expand its scope of activities to serve the communities here. During hurricane Harvey, IACF members volunteered at various centers and raised funds at its Annual gala making a donation of $200,000 to the Houston Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Indian Doctors Charity Clinic is a nonprofit (401c3) organization, established in 1999, for the solitary purpose of serving the Houston community people, who are in dire need of medical services that they could not afford. The clinic opens every Saturday (except major holidays) and is located at 6550 Maple Ridge, Suite 229. Operated entirely by volunteering doctors and medical professionals, the Clinic receives its monetary support from IDA and donors like the IACF.

IACF will hold its annual gala on October the 6th, 2018. Please visit www.iacfhouston.org for further details.