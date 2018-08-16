IACF 2018 Annual Gala to celebrate 30 Years in Charity

Saturday, October 6, 2018

HOUSTON, TEXAS — Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF) will hold its annual gala featuring Bhavesh V. ‘Bob’ Patel, CEO of LyndollBasell as the Keynote Speaker on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Stafford Centre on Cash Road. Themed as, ‘Thirty in Charity’, the event will commemorate its 30 years of philanthropic, health, education and general welfare service supporting charities, individuals and organizations that share its mission to serve communities in the Greater Houston areas.

IACF has for the last 30 years been raising funds to help support local organizations that are new and/or in need of aid to provide services to thousands of Houstonians. IACF’s motto: “We live here, we give here” embodies its initiatives in the areas Education, Healthcare, Family welfare and Charity.

The gala funds raised will support IACF’s 2018 programs and services and will support thousands of Houstonians. IACF gave $200,000 to Mayor’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund to support hurricane Harvey victims last year. Our sponsors will be joined by other supporters in recognizing individuals and groups as “Angles of Charity’ and “Friends of Charity” on the occasion.

ABOUT IACF

Indo-American Charity Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization that helps the underprivileged and needy with monetary and volunteer work contributions through established and emerging organizations [501(c)3] in the Greater Houston Area. Indo-American Charity Foundation was founded in 1988 by a group of Houstonians of Indian origin (Indo- American) compelled by an altruistic desire to give back to their local community. Their mission to help the underprivileged originated with the effort to fight hunger, and has now developed into a multi-faceted philanthropic endeavor to help those in need of health, education and human services in the Greater Houston Area. For more details visit www.iacfhouston.com/