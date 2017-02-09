IACCGH hosts appreciation reception for Houston’s Indian American media

HOUSTON – The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACCGH) held an Appreciation dinner reception on Thursday, February 2, at the Mayuri Indian Restaurant on Wertheimer. It was attended by a small group of media members representing newspaper, radio and TV for a relaxed get together and dinner. Jagdip Ahluwali, Executive Director, ICCGH welcomed the group and thanked them for their continued support. “We work together help the community grow and prosper, and without your support in getting the message out about some of the opportunities that exist, the success stories, and some the educational program that are available at no cost would not be possible.” “And in today’s world it is especially important when we have our leader talking down to the media, to continue to express our gratitude to our brothers and sisters in the media,” he added. Joya Shukla, outgoing preside IACCGH also expressed her thanks for the support to Chamber. Past President Ashok Garg, President Elect Swapan Dhairyawan and Director Aku Patel were presented on the occasion. After dinner a formal presentation of the Certificate of Appreciation was made by the IACCGH team.