Hundreds of Sikh volunteers aid Harvey victims

In the aftermath of hurricane Harvey, the city came together as one to begin the process of rebuilding and getting lives back together. Communities and perfect strangers worked with each other to get what needs be done. More than 8,000 Sikhs live in the suburbs of Houston and were saddened to see their beloved city damaged by the hurricane.

The Sikhs in the Houston community rolled up their sleeves and got to work to get all the help possible to the community. In addition to providing cleaning supplies, toiletries, drinking water, shelf food and pet food, the Sikh community put in long hours in preparing hot meals to be distributed to the displaced families. The groceries required to make these meals using fresh vegetables and fruit, which was in short supply in Houston, came from San Antonio and Dallas. The Sikhs living across America are also hosting their local fundraisers for hurricane Harvey’s victims. Seven trucks full of supplies have already been received which were generously donated by Sikhs living in California.

Hot meals were prepared at the Sikh National Center Kitchen to serve 700 flood victims who were sheltered at the local church, the MET Church. The community partnered with the Copperfield Church to provide 1,000 meals each day to the displaced families. 600 meals were distributed to displaced families with the help of Free Indeed International Church located in Homestead TX and the MET Church. Meals will continue to be provided as and when needed.

About 30 middle school and high school going children have taken the lead in unloading, organizing and preparing an inventory of all the supplies that are reaching the Sikh National Center. Sikh National Center Gurudwara is the current staging area and serves as the logistics center for all the relief efforts. Supplies are packaged based on the community need and then loaded on to the box truck and pickup trucks by the young volunteers. So far, delivery of supplies have been made not only in Houston but also Rockport, Beaumont, Baytown, Liberty and Rosenberg. A detailed log of what is being received and dispatched is managed by the voluntary coordinators.

The coordinators are Gursharan Singh (8328636500), Mandeep Singh (7134945467), Navdeep Singh (5042349143) and Amrit Singh (2813842771)