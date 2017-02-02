HSS USA holds Yogathon at Sugar Land Square

by Shobana Muratee

SUGAR LAND – The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) held its tenth annual “Yoga for Health, Health for Humanity Yogathon” at Sugar Land Town Square on Sunday, January 29, 2017. The event started with a formal lighting of lamp by Chief Guest Himesh Gandhi, Sugar Land Mayor ProTem who was joined by Deputy Consul General Surendra Adhana, Sugar Land City Manager, Allen Bogard, Shakar Agrawal, and Jamie Pilloff of Awakened Yoga Studio in Sugar Land.

The hour long event started at 10 AM was attended by over 100 yoga enthusiast and community members: young in the ages 10-15 years and seniors in age groups of 70-80 years who participated in the Surya Namaskar Yajna (SNY) or Salutation to Sun involving a series of 12 yogic postures, The Sunday event that was free for all was part of the 16-day Yogathon that started January 14 (coinciding with Makar Sankranti) to January 29, 2017 and aims to create awareness about Yoga and its advantages in achieving a healthy body, mind and spirit.

Anant Samdhani was SNY event coordinator. The HSS-USA initiated this health awareness project in 2006. Since its inception, participants from 40 states actively took part via various Yoga Centers. Community organizations, schools and colleges regardless of individual faiths and beliefs, have participated and collectively performed over four million Surya Namaskars.

On the morning, physicians: Dr. Neeta and Dr. Daksha Shah spoke of the benefits of yoga while Dr. Karuna read the disclaimer for those participating. Well know yoga experts who were in attendance to motivate the participants and demonstrate Surya Namaskar that integrates simple Yoga postures in 10-steps that, along with easy breathing technique, can provide immense health benefits to both the body and the mind.

Chief Guest Himesh Gandhi, Deputy Consul General Surendra Adhana were joined by Yoga proponent and teacher Shakar Agrawal and other community leaders, Yoga students, and individuals in doing the Surya Namaskar.

The program concluded with felicitations of yoga experts by the Deputy Consul General.