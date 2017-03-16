HPD Chief Acevedo meets Asian-American media members

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – For the first time since his appointment in November last year, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo met an impressive number of the Asian-American media members on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the Midwest Command Station at 7277 Regency Square Blvd. The initiative was directed by HPD along with assistance from Mustafa Tameez, and Bobby Singh to help deepen the relationship between HPD and the Asian-American community.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo met with Asian-American media managers on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the Midwest Command Station at 7277 Regency Square Blvd. Nearly 25 members of the media attended the meet that was initiative and directed by HPD to help deepen the relationship between HPD and the Asian-American community. Mustafa Tameez, Outreach Strategist and Bobby Singh, Executive Committee member of Mayor Turner’s Transition Team assisted in putting the event together. Chief Acevedo talked about the importance of foreign language media outlets attending HPD press conferences and newsers to get the latest information about incidents with a crime nexus occurring across the city. “Just today we had a press conference where we announced the arrest of four very violent criminals that had committed at least 10 home invasion robberies included aggravated assaults and aggravated sexual assaults and they targeted disproportionately, members of the Asian community,” Chief Acevedo said.

Capt. Dale, commander over Midwest Patrol Station explained that a news conference that was held earlier that day, about the capture and arrest of several robbery suspects involved in home invasions and driveway robberies involving Asia victims on the west and southwest areas of the city.

The Asian community could be a rich target as some of them that do not trust bank keep lots of cash and valuable at home which could make them easy targets, Chief Acevedo pointed out.

He recognized the efforts of Mustafa Tameez, CEO Outreach Strategist and Bobby, Executive Committee member of Mayor Turner’s Transition Team as both play a role in the training at the academy. Unlike others, Chief Acevedo had a surgical approach Singh said, “He tackles where there are gaps and issues.” Also speaking on the occasion, Tameez said that he learnt a great deal from the officers, “Officers say that, when they stop and Asian American sometimes people get out of their car to come talk to the officer. That should not happen.” He urged that people stay in their car for the safety of their lives and that of the officer.

Chief Acevedo also spoke about the Mayor Sylvester Turner’s pension reform plan and said, “If we do not get that Pension Reform through its going to be extremely challenging for our police department especially at the time when violent crime is going up in many of the big cities.” He said that the media could help inform and mobilize voters on this matter.

“I’m not here to keep my job I’m here to do it,” Chief Acevedo said, and assured that his department would more data driven in terms of transparency. Information was also given out about how media outlets could sign up to receive HPD news releases and how HPD uses social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Periscope to promote community outreach events and news conferences. HPD’s Recruiting Division was also on hand to notify media outlets that the Department would like media’s assistance in getting the word out that HPD is actively looking for candidates to hire for upcoming cadet classes and how they need to apply.