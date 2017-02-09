Houston’s Community Leader Receives Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award

In January 2017, Houstonian Ramesh Shah received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award from President Pranab Mukherjee, the highest honor conferred on overseas Indians by the Government of India in recognition of achievements both in India and abroad. The PBSA is a lifetime achievement award for Ramesh Bhai who has been actively engaged in the Indian community since he moved to the United States in 1970. Ramesh Bhai been involved in Houston with the setting up of non-profits: Gujarati Samaj, the India Culture Center and supporting many others. As his nephew Sarin Shah says: “He has the energy of a twenty-something and is full of life and light. He has inspired me and many others to do more with our lives.”

Ramesh Bhai is best known for his work with Ekal Vidyalaya – working to provide education to the millions in tribal India with little access to education. Ekal Vidyalaya originally operated from his home. He is now the global coordinator for Ekal Vidyalaya where he travels worldwide to advocate Ekal’s mission ranging from Denmark to New Zealand. Additionally, he and his wife Kokila Ben spend 3-4 months every year in India visiting Ekal Vidyalaya schools. This has become a family effort with his brother Dr. Hasmukh Shah who runs a pre-medical internship initiative and Gramothan program with Ekal villages in Ranchi. Additionally, with his other brother Dinesh, Ramesh Bhai is also active in Hindu Swayam Sevak Sangh.

Ramesh Bhai was one of the co-founders and the first president of the Gujarati Samaj of Houston. In fact, he is currently fundraising for the community center. When asked why he stepped up to start the Gujarati Samaj, Ramesh Bhai said, “When there was a need, I did my duty. Also, there is a great joy in working together to build something for others. And we always made sure we stayed a commoner and paid our dues first before asking from others.”

“I realized right away that here is a dedicated, selfless person fully devoted to the causes of Community. I had the privilege of serving with Ramesh twice on ICC Board.” said Kulbhushan Uppal, former president and trustee of ICC who is currently serving as India House trustee.

Ramesh Bhai was one of the leaders behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic speech and community reception at Madison Square Garden in September 2014. His behind the scenes efforts are legendary; he worked tirelessly to bring the community together, raise money and recruit volunteers. He has a magnetism that attracts others to set high standards and meet them!

Service is a part of his family. Ramesh Bhai grew up in Gabat, a small Gujarat village, and remembers his father paying for a pipeline from the river that would assist the farmers to irrigate their crops. While it was good for his father’s grain business, Ramesh Bhai remembers that his father personally cared for the farmers and village people just on a human level.

For many, Ramesh Bhai is a favorite friend and neighbor. He is the first person they call in a difficult situation. He has been a community resource in times of emergencies – helping the community navigate difficulties in immigration, accidents, and family crisis. He has block-walked for political campaigns around the US and in India. And he is willing to fight for justice. In 2010, Ramesh Bhai drafted a petition to the Indian Overseas Ministry and led the silent hunger strike to protest the unfairness of the renunciation certificate rollout. His religion is pure service: “I do not care for liberation or for devotion; I would rather go to a hundred thousand hells “doing good to others (silently) like the spring” – this is my religion.” (Swami Vivekananda).

His wife Kokila shares in the award as she has opened her heart and home to take care of hundreds of people in Ramesh Bhai’s gallant service adventures. He has inspired his children and many other young people to selflessly serve locally and in India.

Don’t be fooled by this service devotion, Ramesh Bhai was also an avid movie goer. Those that have played antakshari with Ramesh Bhai know that he has watched his share of movies in college and has a wicked memory for old songs.