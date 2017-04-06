Houston Spelling Bee has two new Co-Champions

by Laura Isensee

The Houston Public Media Spelling Bee started off with 53 spellers. But it came down to two spellers, who faced off in a nine-word championship round.

Those were words like guaguanche.

Seventh grader Shourav Dasari asked the bee’s pronouncer, Richard Armstrong, for more information.

“Guaguanche, can I have the definition?” he asked.

The answer: “a barracuda of the Caribbean area and adjacent Atlantic coasts, which is typically yellowish to olive above, silvery below and spotted with black or dark brown.”

Shourav tackled it with confidence, and spelled it correctly.

His competitor, Nihar Janga, a fifth grader from the Austin area, had to spell the next word correctly in order to become co-champion. And that word was a doozy.

“The word is snotziekte,” said Armstrong.

“Snotziekte, may I have the origin?” Nihar asked.

“This word came from Africaans from Dutch. Snotziekte.”

It became Nihar’s winning word.

And with that, both Shourav and Nihar won the Houston Public Media Spelling Bee as co-champions.

It was a big win since both of them had ranked third in previous years, Shourav in 2014 and Nihar in 2015.

Afterwards, Nihar said that he had never seen that word before. He explained how he figured it out.

“Well, they said that it was an inflammation of the mucous membrane, so I figured it would be snot, that’s s-n-o-t, and then ziekte is the Africaans ending for disease, so that’s z-i-e-k-t-e,” he said.

As for that other winning word, guaguanche, co-champion Shourav said that he studied it a couple of weeks ago. And he said that’s where the luck of the spelling bee comes in.

“Because anyone can get a word they don’t know, since you can’t memorize the whole dictionary,” he said. “So, it just kind of depends on if you get a word you know, you could make it far. If you get words you don’t know, you could end up getting out.”

He added that he’s proud to follow his family’s tradition: His older sister, Shobha, is a previous Houston spelling co-champion.

Both students will head to Washington, D.C. in May to represent Greater Houston in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. (-Report courtesy: Houston Public Media)