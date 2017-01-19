Houston set to celebrate Lunar New Year

by Shobana Muratee

HOUSTON – On January 28, over a billion people in China and million others around the world will witness the grandiose of the Lunar New Year festivities ending on February 2, 2017. Asian culture is an integral part of Houston’s diversity where different Asian festivals are celebrated throughout the year. Traditional lanterns, Lion Dances, Kung Fu action displays, folk dances, music, and Chinese gastronomy delights are some of activities featured in Houston.

Some of the popular places holding the Lunar New Year celebrations are as listed:

Lucky Land Houston – Lunar celebrations on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 PM, the Lion Dance will be at 2 PM at 8625 Airline Drive, Houston, TX 77037. Other attractions include Kung Fu Master, Gold Coin Lucky Draw. Visit www.luckylandhouston.com for details.

Children’s Museum of Houston – Lunar New Year Bash on Saturday, January 28 at 1500 Binz St. 77004

Attractions include: Lion dancers boogie to the beat of the drums, other traditional dances, face painting and coloring, Lei making, Chinese lanterns and origami. Price of admission to the museum, performance is free. Visit cmhouston.org.

The Children’s Museum of Houston is also celebrating Lunar New Year Wonder Week on January 19 – February 1

Attractions include: Calligraphy scrolls, lunar viewfinder, wolf survival, dragon fire lanterns, origami rooster, dragon puppets and various dance and music performances. Visit cmhouston.org for details.

Chinese Community Center – Lunar New Year Festival on Saturday, January 28 at 9800 Town Park Dr. 77036

Attractions include: Bazaar vendors, 60 raffle prizes, dance and music performances, martial arts performances and Asian foods, arts and crafts. Free admission and parking, Visit ccchouston.org

Asia Society Texas – Lunar New Year Celebration on: Saturday, January 28 at 1370 Southmore Blvd. 77004. Ticketed performance by Hauxing Arts Group ($5 tickets), paper cutting, red envelopes, banners, kimono greeting cards and storytelling. Cost / More Information: Free, Visit asiasociety.org

Woodlands Children’s Museum – This year, join the fun from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21st. The festivities will continue with art projects and games through the museums regular hours on Sunday. Traditional Lion Dancers, Chinese Folk Dancers and the Red Chinese Knots will be performing. The Conroe High School Chinese Club will teach Chinese calligraphy, and the College Park NHS Chinese Club will be helping with several art projects, games and more to celebrate. The event is free with paid admission, which is $6 for adults and children ages 1 and older.