Houston Methodist Urology Associates welcomes new physicians

SUGAR LAND – Laura Martinez, M.D., and Neel Srikishen, M.D., have joined Houston Methodist Urology Associates’ practice in Sugar Land. Both have been a part of the Houston community for several years and are looking forward to providing excellent urologic care in the Sugar Land and greater Southwest Houston area.

Martinez comes to Sugar Land from Houston Methodist Hospital, where she recently completed a fellowship in continence, pelvic reconstructive surgery and neurourology. Prior to that, she completed her residency at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. She earned her medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine and her undergraduate degree from Rice University.

Martinez is a member of the American Urological Association; Society of Women in Urology; and Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine and Urogenital Reconstruction. She will begin seeing patients in August.

“I am thrilled to stay within the Houston Methodist family by joining Houston Methodist Urology Associates,” said Martinez. “I’m passionate about providing quality, personalized care, and Houston Methodist offers a welcoming environment of respect and compassion for both patients and physicians alike.”

Srikishen is a general urologist with experience in robotic, laparoscopic, microscopic, transurethral and open urologic surgery, as well as office-based urology. Srikishen joins the Houston Methodist Sugar Land team from Baylor College of Medicine, where he completed his urology residency. While there, he conducted a number of clinical research projects in several areas of urology, including the use of robotic surgical simulators. An alumnus of Rice University and University of Texas-Southwestern Medical School, Srikishen will begin seeing patients in September.

“Houston Methodist places great value on being at the forefront of medical advancements, and that commitment shows in the care that the patients receive,” he said. “I’m very happy to be a part of this team and have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of my patients.”